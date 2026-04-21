Unity Construction Services Begins Work on Haleon’s New U.S. Headquarters at The Park in Berkeley Heights

Unity Construction Services, Inc. is proud to support the delivery of Haleon’s new U.S. headquarters at The Park in Berkeley Heights.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unity Construction Services, Inc., a New Jersey-based commercial construction firm, is proud to support the delivery of Haleon’s new U.S. headquarters at The Park in Berkeley Heights, a milestone project that will help bring a new workplace home to one of the world’s leading consumer health companies. Unity, founded in 2002, provides commercial construction services, including construction management and general contracting, across New Jersey and New York.Haleon recently broke ground on the new headquarters project at The Park, where the company is expected to occupy approximately 78,000 square feet and relocate more than 700 employees as part of its long-term commitment to the Berkeley Heights campus. Public reporting has described the move as one of the larger recent office commitments in the market, with relocation expected by late 2026.As construction gets underway, Unity is bringing its disciplined project execution, collaborative approach, and commercial interiors expertise to help create a headquarters environment aligned with Haleon’s next chapter of growth. Unity describes its approach as combining efficient execution with trusted expertise, while serving clients through both pre-construction and construction.Located at The Park in Berkeley Heights, the new headquarters will place Haleon within a major mixed-use campus that has continued to attract high-profile tenants and significant investment. Haleon, a global consumer health company, says its purpose is to deliver better everyday health with humanity and markets widely recognized brands, including Advil, Sensodyne, and Centrum.Unity’s experience across corporate interiors, headquarters relocations, and complex occupied-space renovations positions the firm to support projects that demand careful coordination, schedule discipline, and minimal disruption. On its website, Unity highlights prior headquarters and workplace assignments in New Jersey, including office fit-outs and renovation work for corporate and pharmaceutical clients.About Unity Construction Services, Inc.Unity Construction Services, Inc. is a commercial construction company founded in 2002 in New Jersey. The firm provides construction management and general contracting services, serving clients across a range of sectors with a focus on efficient project execution, trusted expertise, and quality service.

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