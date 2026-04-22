From Academic Research to Portfolio: 20Quant Launches the GSY Model for Sector-Level Crash Risk

Sectors that crashed after a run-up 20Quant - The architecture of disciplined investing.

The GSY completes the framework's bubble detection layer, pairing LPPLS model with a fundamental analysis of sector dynamics across nearly four decades of data.

MILAN, ITALY, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 20Quant, a leading quantitative investment research and financial advisory firm, announces the full production launch of the GSY model, grounded in the research of Greenwood, Shleifer and You (2018). The model answers the question no price analysis can resolve on its own: when a sector has already posted an extraordinary run-up, what is the probability that it ends in a crash?

The GSY does not stand alone. It operates alongside the LPPLS model already in production, which identifies the mathematical signature of a bubble through price dynamics. The two models address distinct dimensions of the same problem: the LPPLS detects the structure of a bubble forming; the GSY quantifies, through sector fundamentals, the probability that the bubble bursts. When both signals converge, the framework has a substantially stronger basis for calibrating the portfolio response.

Before entering production, the GSY completed 20Quant's full development pipeline: study of the academic literature, mathematical reconstruction of the formula, code development, testing, and validation of outcomes across 127 sector run-up episodes identified in the S&P 500 between 1986 and 2025.

The model's starting point is a counterintuitive observation: the majority of sectors that double in price do not crash. The value of the GSY lies not in identifying the run-up, but in distinguishing those supported by fundamentals from those driven by speculation, through the analysis of sector company composition, revenue growth relative to price appreciation, equity issuance behaviour, and the broader valuation context. That distinction is where the signal originates.

The GSY joins a framework operational since 2008, built across eight models on four tiers covering the full investment process: market regime identification, valuation positioning, security selection, and credit opportunities. Each component answers a question the others cannot. The GSY completes the layer that was missing.

Federico Polese, Managing Director, 20Quant:

"The LPPLS model tells you whether the price structure resembles a bubble. The GSY tells you, given the sector's fundamentals, how probable it is that the run-up ends in a crash. These are different questions and they require different tools. Having both inside the same framework changes the quality of the conversation you can have with a portfolio."

"Different tools, different questions, one process. That is how 20Quant is built: academic research translated into operational analysis, independent and free of conflicts of interest. For those who want to understand risk before it becomes loss."

Book a discovery session

20Quant offers a complimentary session for investors who want to understand the implications of the framework for their portfolio and for the sector in which they operate. To book: info@20quant.eu | www.20quant.eu/contact

About 20Quant

20Quant is a Milan-based quantitative investment research and financial advisory firm founded by Federico Polese. Its proprietary analytical framework integrates eight models across four tiers and has been operating in live market conditions since 2008, with a documented track record across two global crises. Every model follows a rigorous development pipeline from academic literature to production, with versioned parameters and a complete audit trail. 20Quant serves European family offices, institutional investors, and qualified counterparties. SCF licence application in progress (Italy).

info@20quant.eu | www.20quant.eu

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