San Antonio Startup KeepTabz Launches with 15 B2B Customers, Aims to Disrupt $6B Competitive Intelligence Market

KeepTabz Logo The KeepTabz Competitive Command Center

New AI-powered competitive intelligence app is already used by startups like Netlify, MixMax, and eSkill to track news, reviews, social, ads and web traffic.

We now have a single, AI-powered dashboard that scores and prioritizes what actually matters. It's the first tool I’ve seen that captures the real-time data marketers care about.” — Michelle Herman, VP of Marketing at Netlify

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KeepTabz ( www.keeptabz.ai ), a new AI-powered competitive and market intelligence solution, today announced its general availability launch. The app gives sales and marketing teams a real-time command center for tracking competitor activity across news, reviews, social media, pricing, SEO, and more.Competitive pressure in B2B markets has reached an inflection point. Today, the market for competitive intelligence tools is more than $6B, and expected to grow to over $16B by 2035 (according to Market Research Future), and yet the majority of businesses are still tracking their competitors ad-hoc.“We built KeepTabz to help companies keep tabs on competitors without literally switching between 50 tabs, refreshing them manually, and copying and pasting what they find,” says KeepTabz co-founder and CEO Franklin Morris. “Nobody needs another tool to log into, so we offer a ‘zero-tab’ workflow that pushes competitor updates straight to Slack, Teams or Email. Our vision is that every business should have access to enterprise-grade competitive intelligence, not just the big guys. Any company can get started with a free trial right now.”KeepTabz works like a competitive intelligence analyst that never sleeps. Its AI agents assign every competitor move a CI score — instantly surfacing competitive threats like pricing changes, product launches, shifts in customer sentiment, funding announcements, hiring surges, messaging pivots, and more — then send you a daily digest on Slack, Teams or email. KeepTabz goes beyond surface-level news to monitor technical shifts, such as changes to a competitor's Terms of Service, pricing page metadata, and ad creative performance. The result: dozens of hours saved per month in manual competitor tracking, and the ability to spot critical competitor moves in seconds rather than days.To ensure enterprise-grade accuracy, every account undergoes a human-led quality check during its 48-hour setup to guarantee data feeds are perfectly tuned to the customer’s specific market.“Instead of wasting hours manually tracking the market, we now have a single, AI-powered dashboard that scores and prioritizes what actually matters. It’s the first tool I’ve seen that captures the real-time data marketers care about — from pricing shifts to social mentions,” said Michelle Herman, VP of Marketing at Netlify, a San Francisco-based software development platform.KeepTabz is emerging from beta testing to general availability with 15 B2B customers, having raised $250K in funding from angel investors in San Antonio, San Francisco and Silicon Valley. The company recently won the Geekdom Community Fund, a competition aimed at investing in San Antonio’s growing startup community. “This is exactly the kind of AI-driven company we want coming out of San Antonio: a startup solving a real problem for a massive market, with the team and the product to scale nationally,” said Charles Woodin, CEO of Geekdom. “We liked it so much that we’re using KeepTabz ourselves to track what other incubators and accelerators across the country are doing. I can’t think of a better endorsement for a great product.”About KeepTabzKeepTabz is an AI-powered competitive intelligence and market intelligence platform that enables businesses to monitor their competitors and receive timely market alerts. From startup founders to established marketing and sales teams — companies of all sizes use KeepTabz to track pricing updates, new features, messaging shifts, campaign launches, benchmark competitive performance and more. The San Antonio-based company, founded by software industry veterans Franklin Morris and Vitalii Melnychuk, launched in 2026. KeepTabz is trusted by high-growth B2B SaaS companies like Netlify, MixMax, eSkill, PromptLayer, Clarify, and more. For information and a free trial visit www.keeptabz.ai

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