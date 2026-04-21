Mrs. Pooja Pokhriyal Highlights Scientific Thinking and PR Importance at National PR Day Conclave 2026

Mrs. Pooja Pokhriyal keynote speaker at National PR Day Conclave 2026 Mrs. Pooja Pokhriyal with Axolotl Emprise LLP partners Prateek and Pooja Rupain Devbhoomi University Students industrial visit to Saffron Hills Studios on National PR Day Conclave 2026 at Holy Sin Cafes Dehradun Live Session on National PR Conclave 2026 Dehradun at Holy Sin Cafes

Pooja Pokhriyal spoke about the visionary initiative “Lekhak Gaon” in Dehradun,conceptualized by Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, former Union Education Minister

Scientific temperament is not limited to science—it is a way of thinking that empowers individuals to question, analyze, and make informed decisions” — Mrs. Pooja Pokhriyal

DEHRADUN, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marking the culmination of six days of insightful discussions and knowledge exchange, the National PR Day Conclave 2026 celebrated National Public Relations Day with a highly engaging and intellectually enriching session centered on scientific thinking, communication, and the evolving role of public relations in society. The event was held at Saffron Hills Studio, Sahastradhara Road, and was organized by Prime Circle Events in collaboration with Axolotl Emprise The keynote session for the day, titled “Science for Society: Strategic PR Campaigns to Foster Scientific Thinking,” was delivered by Mrs. Pooja Pokhriyal, Managing Director of Sunrise Academy and a renowned academician. The session witnessed active participation from students of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand University, making it highly interactive and engaging.Opening her address, Mrs. Pooja Pokhriyal emphasized the urgent need to cultivate a scientific temperament in today’s information-driven world. She highlighted that the ability to think critically, question information, and analyze facts is no longer optional but essential in an era dominated by rapid information exchange and digital media.She pointed out that misinformation and fake news have become increasingly prevalent, especially on digital platforms, and stressed that the responsibility to counter this lies not only with media professionals but with every informed citizen.“In a world flooded with information, the real power lies in questioning what we consume and verifying what we share,” she remarked.The session strongly underscored the role of public relations as a strategic tool in shaping public perception and promoting awareness. Mrs. Pooja Pokhriyal explained how PR is no longer confined to publicity but has evolved into a critical function that influences reputation, credibility, and long-term success of organizations.“Public relations is an important tool for every business—without effective PR, even a strong business can fail to build trust and sustain its image,” she stated.She elaborated that in today’s competitive environment, communication strategies must be rooted in authenticity, consistency, and audience understanding. According to her, PR plays a crucial role not just in brand building, but also in educating the public and fostering informed communities.A key highlight of the session was her focus on the declining attention span among youth, which she identified as a growing concern in the digital age. She noted that excessive screen time and constant exposure to short-form content have significantly reduced the ability of students to concentrate deeply.“The biggest challenge today is not access to information, but the ability to focus and absorb it meaningfully,” she observed.To address this issue, Mrs. Pooja Pokhriyal emphasized the importance of developing a habit of reading, suggesting simple yet impactful practices.“If students dedicate even 15 minutes to reading before sleep every day, it can gradually improve focus, comprehension, and critical thinking,” she advised.She also encouraged students to actively participate in academic and professional events, highlighting that such platforms provide exposure to diverse perspectives and real-world insights.“Every educational event is an opportunity to learn—what you gain from these interactions can shape your future in ways you may not immediately realize,” she said.Mrs. Pooja Pokhriyal further described public relations as a dynamic and evolving field, offering vast opportunities for students in media, communication, and corporate sectors. She stressed that adaptability, curiosity, and continuous learning are essential qualities for success in this domain.The session also shed light on the broader theme of science communication and its role in society. Mrs. Pooja Pokhriyal highlighted how strategic PR campaigns can be used to simplify complex scientific ideas and make them accessible to the general public, thereby fostering a culture of informed decision-making.In addition to the core discussion, Mrs. Pooja Pokhriyal spoke about the visionary initiative “Lekhak Gaon” in Dehradun, conceptualized by Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, former Union Education Minister, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, and former Member of Parliament from Haridwar. She described Lekhak Gaon as a unique cultural and intellectual space dedicated to promoting literature, creativity, and knowledge exchange.She explained that Lekhak Gaon serves as a hub where writers, thinkers, and learners can come together to engage in meaningful dialogue, literary pursuits, and intellectual growth. Such initiatives, she noted, play a significant role in nurturing creativity and encouraging a culture of reading and writing among youth.The session was marked by enthusiastic participation from students of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand University, who actively engaged with the speaker through questions and discussions. The interactive format allowed students to gain deeper insights into the practical applications of public relations, the importance of critical thinking, and the relevance of scientific temperament in their academic and professional journeys.The National PR Day Conclave 2026 Dehradun, Uttarakhand spanning six days, successfully brought together experts from diverse fields including public health, science communication, industrial development, and governance. Each session contributed to building a comprehensive understanding of the role of communication in addressing contemporary challenges.As the conclave concluded on National Public Relations Day, it reinforced the significance of PR as a powerful tool in shaping narratives, influencing behavior, and driving societal progress.The event was successfully organized by Prime Circle Events, with the dedicated efforts of the organizing committee including Shruti Kotiyal, Prateek Thapliyal, Riya Thakur, Pooja Rupain, Neeraj Pandey, Sambhav Baluni, Abhinav Kumar, Aryan Semwal, Gurdeep Singh, and Sakshi Gaur at Holy Sin Cafes in collaboration with Saffron Hills Studios and Axolotl Emprise.The conclave stands as a testament to the importance of bridging the gap between academic learning and industry exposure, empowering students with knowledge, perspective, and practical insights for the future.

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