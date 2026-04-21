'Skin 4 Kids' by Obehi Oriaifo Empowers Children to Care for Their Skin with Confidence

New Children’s Book Translates Dermatology Knowledge into Fun, Educational Adventures for Little Readers

NH, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s never too early to nurture healthy habits. That’s the message behind “Skin 4 Kids,” the debut children’s book by board-certified dermatology nurse practitioner Dr. Obehi Oriaifo (DNP, FNP-BC, DCNP). Now available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats, “Skin 4 Kids” uses vibrant illustrations and engaging storytelling to teach children ages pre-K through fifth grade about the basics of skincare, celebrating all skin types while promoting confidence and lifelong wellness.Inspired by her clinical experience in dermatology and love for educational illustration, Oriaifo delivers a lively guide that bridges the gap between medical expertise and everyday parenting. The book focuses on activities as simple as washing, moisturizing, and sun protection, empowering young readers and their grown-ups with practical tools for maintaining healthy skin.“As a board-certified dermatology nurse practitioner, I’ve seen how simple, consistent habits can prevent common skin issues,” says Oriaifo. “I wrote ‘Skin 4 Kids’ to translate dermatology knowledge into simple, approachable language that kids can actually understand. Skincare doesn’t have to be confusing - it can be empowering and fun!”Key Highlights of “Skin 4 Kids”• Healthy Habits Made Simple: Introduces cleansing, moisturizing, and sun protection in an age-appropriate manner.• Confidence Through Education: Helps children understand and prevent common skin concerns like dryness, irritation, and breakouts.• Celebrating Diversity: Encourages children to love and care for their skin, regardless of type or tone.• Practical and Fun: Demonstrates how skincare can be a playful part of everyday life rather than a daunting chore.This delightful, accessible book demonstrates Oriaifo’s dedication to simplifying dermatology for families, empowering children to care for their skin confidently from an early age.“Skin 4 Kids” (ISBN: 9781967458844 / 9781967458851) can be purchased from Amazon. The hardcover retails for $26.99, the paperback retails for $17.99, and the eBook retails for $6.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:Skin 4 Kids is a vibrant, educational picture book that introduces young children, pre-K – elementary 5th grade, the basics of skincare in a fun interactive way. This book celebrates all skin types and teaches kids to love, nourish and care for the skin they are in. From washing and moisturizing to sun protection, Skin 4 Kids helps build healthy habits early, making skincare both playful and practical for little readers and their grown-ups.About the Author:Dr. Obehi Oriaifo, DNP, FNP-BC, DCNP, is a board-certified dermatology nurse practitioner and founder of DermaNP Solutions. Focused on making dermatology education accessible and practical for everyday families, she created Skin 4 Kids to help children build healthy habits early and confidently care for their skin.When she’s not writing or working at a busy clinic in Iowa, she enjoys traveling, taking her young kids out for walks, trying new foods, watching a movie and exploring children’s literature.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

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