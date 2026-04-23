CST Academy Surpasses 1,000 Five-Star Google Reviews Across Eight Chicagoland Locations

Integrated care in action at CST Academy. The kind of moment behind every 5-star review. CST Academy

Milestone reflects over 15 years of multidisciplinary pediatric care and the families at the center of it.

Every one of those reviews represents a family that trusted us with their child. That trust is the foundation everything else is built on.” — Megan Morien, Chief Clinical Officer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CST Academy, a Chicago-based pediatric therapy organization , has surpassed 1,000 five-star reviews on Google across its eight locations. The milestone is a reflection of the families the organization has served since 2009 and the clinicians who have built their careers around integrated, multidisciplinary care.Founded in 2009, CST Academy provides applied behavior analysis (ABA) , speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, feeding therapy, therapeutic preschool programs, and autism evaluations under one roof. Locations span the Chicago metro area, including Bucktown, Lincoln Park, and Wicker Park, as well as the North and Northwest suburbs, including Wilmette, Northbrook, Buffalo Grove, Park Ridge, and Gurnee. Diagnostic services are available through The Goldman Center of Chicago, CST Academy's affiliated autism evaluation practice.For many families, finding coordinated pediatric care across multiple disciplines has historically meant navigating separate providers, fragmented schedules, and inconsistent communication. CST Academy was built to change that. "Reaching this milestone is special to us," said Megan Morien, Chief Clinical Officer. "Every one of those reviews represents a family that trusted us with their child. That trust is the foundation everything else is built on."Over the past 15 years, CST Academy has grown from a single clinic to a network of eight locations serving children from infancy through adolescence. Its model centers on coordinated care: therapy teams across disciplines collaborate on goals, reducing the burden on families to translate information between providers."When families can get every service their child needs in one place, without a waitlist, without being bounced between providers — that's what access actually looks like," said Idar Lamo, Chief Executive Officer. "This milestone tells us families are feeling that."Behind every one of those reviews is a family that found what their child needed. For CST Academy, that is what this milestone is about.For more information or to speak with a clinician, visit cstacademy.com

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