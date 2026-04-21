SOAPBOX EXPANDS INTO CLASSROOMS WITH HOLOGRAPHIC MUSIC EDUCATION PROGRAM PILOTED ACROSS FOUR U.S. STATES

Immersive VR/AR media platform Soapbox is advancing its role in education with the expansion of its holographic learning program.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immersive VR/AR media platform Soapbox is advancing its role in education with the expansion of its holographic learning program, now being piloted in schools across four U.S. states. The initiative integrates augmented and virtual reality technology into classrooms, allowing students to engage directly with world-renowned artists through lifelike 3D holograms.Through the Soapbox app on Meta Quest devices, students can interact with life-size 3D holograms of professional artists, observing chord progressions over their shoulders, sitting alongside them during demonstrations, and studying technique up close. The program is supported by curriculum developed by Rory Pullens, former head of arts education for the Los Angeles Unified School District.The program exists alongside Soapbox’s entertainment content which features its latest content releases by Stephen Marley, Buckcherry and Chanel West Coast. While originally designed for consumer use, the holographic performances are now being adapted as structured educational and artist archival tools.Marley’s module includes additional content exploring the cultural and spiritual foundations of reggae, giving students broader context on the genre’s history and global impact. Download Press Asset Here Soapbox’s growing library also includes artists such as T-Pain, Sean Kingston, Waka Flocka Flame, Buddy Guy and Lama Tashi, with lessons spanning music technique, cultural history and mindfulness.The company said the immersive format is designed to increase student engagement by offering direct, close-range access to professional instruction not typically available in schools.In addition to classroom use, Soapbox is building a digital archive of artist performances, preserving technique and creative expression in high-fidelity 3D formats for future educational or entertainment value.Soapbox, an Atlanta-based company, now also featuring a studio in Los Angeles, was featured this past year in USA Today’s holiday gift guide as it continues to expand its platform across both consumer and education markets.# # #ABOUT SOAPBOXSoapbox is an immersive media company that captures performances and interviews in 3D and delivers them as life-size holograms through the Meta Quest platform. The company focuses on music, culture and education, with distribution in more than 177 countries.

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