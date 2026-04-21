Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty Ranks #1 in Midcoast Maine for Real Estate Sales in 2025

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty closed 328 transaction sides throughout the Midcoast Maine region, generating $292,255,211 in sold volume.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty , Maine’s leading luxury property company, with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, announced that it achieved the #1 ranking for real estate sales across Midcoast Maine in 2025. For purposes of this analysis, Midcoast Maine includes Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, and Waldo counties.Based on full-year 2025 results, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty closed 328 transaction sides throughout the Midcoast region, generating $292,255,211 in total sold volume. This performance represented a dominant market share with a very strong average sales price of $891,022, confirming the firm’s leadership in both unit volume and dollar sales across this diverse and highly competitive region.Notably, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty’s Midcoast sales volume exceeded that of the second-ranked company by 85%, reflecting a substantial competitive advantage in scale, market penetration, and execution. “The Midcoast region is one of the most beautiful and approachable areas of the whole state,” said Chris Lynch, President of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. “From coastal villages and historic harbors to inland communities and lakefront properties, this area demands a sophisticated approach to marketing and representation. Our multi year repeated success in the region has allowed us to grow and continue to attract many of the most talented and experienced agents in the market. It is definitely enjoying a “success begets success” cycle of strength and growth.”Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty continues to invest heavily in Midcoast Maine, expanding its agent presence and leveraging the global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand to ensure maximum exposure for its clients’ properties. The firm’s success spans a wide range of property types, including primary residences, second homes, waterfront estates, and lifestyle properties throughout the region.Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty attributes its sustained success to an integrated marketing platform designed to maximize exposure and results for sellers at every level. This platform includes high-definition professional photography, immersiveMatterport 3D virtual tours and property videos, premium print advertising, custom publications, a curated editorial presence including The Legacy Living Blog , and global property distribution through the exclusive Sotheby’s International Realty network. “It was another exciting year for us in Maine’s beautiful Midcoast region. We have grown and helped clients in so many villages and towns for so long. I am confident that there is even more to come in 2026 and many years beyond.”Building on a record-setting year in 2025, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty remains focused on further strengthening its leadership position throughout Midcoast Maine.Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty can be reached at 207-780-8900 and info@legacysir.com. Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty, with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, is Maine's leading luxury and lifestyle property company, with six offices and more than 100 agents serving Maine and New Hampshire’s coastal, lake, and mountain communities.Offices Located At:2 City Center, Portland, ME 04101 (Greater Portland)150 Port Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043 (Southern Maine and Seacoast New Hampshire)141 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME 04011 (Mid Coast Maine)40 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543 (Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, and Bristol Regions)46 Bay View Street, Camden, ME 04843 (Rockland, Camden, and North to Mount Desert Island)6 Neighborhood Road, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662 (Mount Desert Island, Bar Harbor, and Hancock County)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.