Most Businesses Trap Their Owners—New Book 'Finding Freedom' Shows a Way Out

Finding Freedom Book Launch

The debut title from Small Giants Press challenges how founders think about growth, leadership, and freedom.

Too many owners chase growth, only to realize they’ve created something they can’t step away from.” — Jean Moncrieff

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Giants Press, the inaugural imprint of Maison Vero, today announced the release of Finding Freedom, a new book by entrepreneur, coach, and Small Giants Community CEO Jean Moncrieff that challenges business owners to rethink what growth is really costing them.

In Finding Freedom: The CEO’s Roadmap to Regain Momentum, Build Value, and Reclaim Your Life, Moncrieff tackles a growing but often unspoken problem: many successful founders find themselves trapped inside the very businesses they built—overworked, overextended, and unable to step away.

Drawing on decades of experience building, scaling, and exiting an eight-figure business, Moncrieff offers a clear, experience-driven path for entrepreneurs who want to build companies that create real value without becoming dependent on the owner.

The book arrives at a critical moment for business leaders. With millions of founders approaching retirement and a widening leadership gap across small and mid-sized companies, many businesses are unprepared to scale or transition. Finding Freedom argues that without intentional leadership, strong teams, and clear systems, owners risk building companies that cannot grow—or be sold—without them.

“At its core, this book is about freedom,” said Moncrieff. “Not just financial freedom, but the ability to build a business that doesn’t consume your life. Too many owners chase growth, only to realize they’ve created something they can’t step away from. This book shows a different path.”

Through real-world examples and hard-earned lessons, Finding Freedom explores how leaders can:

Regain momentum in stalled or complex businesses

Build high-performing leadership teams

Create systems that reduce owner dependency

Align growth with purpose and long-term value

As the first title released under the Small Giants Press imprint, Finding Freedom reflects the mission behind the partnership with Maison Vero: to amplify the voices of purpose-driven leaders and share ideas that challenge conventional approaches to business growth.

Founded on the philosophy of “Great Instead of Big,” the Small Giants Community brings together leaders who prioritize purpose, culture, and long-term impact over short-term scale. The launch of Small Giants Press extends that mission by bringing these ideas to a broader audience.

Finding Freedom is available now in multiple formats through major book retailers.

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