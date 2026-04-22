SetPoint Medical and Lovell Government Services Partner to Expand Access to Innovative Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapy

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Lovell Government Services and SetPoint Medical partner to deliver FDA-approved neuroimmune therapy for rheumatoid arthritis to federal agencies

We are proud to partner with SetPoint to expand access to this groundbreaking therapy across VA and DoD systems and support improved outcomes for veterans and service members.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and SetPoint Medical, a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on improving care for patients living with chronic autoimmune diseases, today announced a strategic partnership to provide access to the Setpoint Systemfor treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) across federal healthcare systems, including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), Military Health System (MHS), and Indian Health Service (IHS).Under the agreement, Lovell will serve as SetPoint Medical’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor, enabling streamlined access to the company’s innovative therapeutic platform through established federal contracting channels.SetPoint Medical’s FDA-approved SetPoint System represents a breakthrough in the treatment of RA as the first neuroimmune modulation therapy of its kind. Designed for patients who do not respond to or cannot tolerate biologic or targeted drug therapies, the SetPoint System is an implantable device that stimulates the left vagus nerve for one minute daily to activate innate anti-inflammatory pathways that regulate immune system activity, reduce inflammation, and restore immunologic balance.Indicated for adults with moderately-to-severely active RA who are not adequately managed by existing advanced therapies, including biologic and targeted synthetic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), the SetPoint System is currently the only FDA-approved neuroimmune modulation device for treatment of RA.“Partnering with Lovell Government Services marks an important step forward in our mission to expand access to SetPoint Therapy for those living with rheumatoid arthritis,” said Murthy Simhambhatla, CEO of SetPoint Medical. “Lovell’s deep expertise in serving federal healthcare systems, combined with our commitment to advancing neuroimmune modulation, creates a promising partnership to better support RA patients. We are excited to work together to bring our technology to our veterans and deliver meaningful clinical impact.”As SetPoint Medical’s SDVOSB partner, Lovell will facilitate availability of the SetPoint System through its Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract, with activation expected within 30–60 days. The product will also be accessible through additional federal procurement platforms, including GSA Advantage, DLA ECAT, and DoD DAPA. This approach simplifies the acquisition process while supporting federal agencies in meeting SDVOSB procurement goals.“SetPoint Medical’s innovative approach to treating rheumatoid arthritis represents a meaningful advancement for patients who have limited options,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. “We are proud to partner with SetPoint to expand access to this groundbreaking therapy across VA and DoD systems and support improved outcomes for veterans and service members.”About SetPoint MedicalSetPoint Medical is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving care for people living with chronic autoimmune diseases. The company’s FDA-approved SetPoint System is the first neuroimmune modulation therapy available for people living with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), offering a novel, device-based alternative for those who do not respond to or cannot tolerate biologic or targeted drug therapies. SetPoint’s proprietary integrated neurostimulation platform is designed to activate innate anti-inflammatory pathways in the vagus nerve to reduce inflammation and restore immunologic setpoint. With a vision to redefine the care of autoimmune conditions, SetPoint is also planning to evaluate its platform technology for other conditions including multiple sclerosis and Crohn’s disease. Learn more at setpointmedical.com.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013, with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. A four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Lovell is a recognized leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies to better serve Veteran and military patient populations and win government contracts. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

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