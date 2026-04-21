OVERWATCH MISSION CRITICAL AND FORGENOW FORMALIZE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE DATA CENTER WORKFORCE PIPELINE

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ForgeNow Data Centers delivers job-ready talent for data centers, with a focus on veteran workforce transition.

This ForgeNow Data Centers partnership turns veterans and career switchers into execution-ready professionals to power America’s most critical digital infrastructure from day one.” — Kirk Offel, CEO, Overwatch Mission Critical

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OVERWATCH Mission Critical (OMC), a digital infrastructure talent accelerator, today announced a strategic partnership with ForgeNow, a licensed education provider grounded in the principles of structured, boot camp–style, military training, to strengthen and scale the nation’s pipeline of skilled labor supporting mission critical data center and artificial intelligence infrastructure.The partnership aligns ForgeNow’s accelerated trade certification model with OMC’s field proven experience supporting hyperscalers, developers and owner operators across the data center lifecycle. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to speed, standards and operational readiness at a time when America’s digital infrastructure buildout is constrained more by labor availability than by capital.“For too long, the country hasn’t had a workforce system built for mission critical digital infrastructure,” said Kirk Offel, founder and CEO of OVERWATCH Mission Critical. “This partnership to create ForgeNow Data Centers is about changing that by giving veterans and career switchers a clear next mission transitioning them into execution ready professionals trained to operate the nation’s most sensitive digital infrastructure at speed and to standard from day one.”A partnership built on outcomes, not theory.Accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training and a DoD SkillBridge provider, ForgeNow delivers six week, high intensity programs that train electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians and facility maintenance technicians. While the median two-year colleges graduate just 23% of students and four-year universities 60% (collegescorecard.ed.gov), ForgeNow consistently achieves a nearly 90% graduation rate, built on accountability, performance, and real-world readiness.“This partnership with OVERWATCH is about building a durable national capability, not just filling jobs,” said Marvin Key, co founder and CEO of ForgeNow. “America’s data and AI infrastructure is only as strong as the people behind it. Together, we’re creating a disciplined, scalable workforce pipeline, especially for veterans, that turns service, accountability and technical excellence into long term careers supporting the nation’s most critical infrastructure.”Through the partnership, OMC and ForgeNow are bridging military discipline with civilian technical demand, translating accountability, execution, and speed into a purpose-built workforce for data center construction and operations.• The catalyst: ForgeNow’s ability to rapidly convert experience, particularly from veterans and transitioning service members into high demand technical skills aligned with mission critical environments.• The delivery: A six week, high intensity training model designed for immediate operational impact rather than prolonged academic cycles.Executed through BuildNow ™, OMC’s national workforce initiative, the partnership is structured to directly reduce labor constraints by delivering certified, job ready personnel aligned with mission critical standards. The result: reduced ramp up time, increased schedule certainty, and lower execution risk for owners and builders.Under the agreement, ForgeNow’s training capability, combined with OMC’s deployment expertise and industry alignment, will support the continued expansion of BuildNow™ into high growth data center markets nationwide. The focus remains on outcomes: changing lives, job placement, on-site performance, wage progression, and employer confidence, while creating meaningful career pathways in one of the country’s most strategically important industries.

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