ECI Software Solutions Announces Ambassador Community to Amplify Industry Voices and Promote Shared Growth

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Peer-driven community offers exclusive access to product roadmaps, networking, and professional development opportunities

WESTLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, announced today the upcoming launch of the ECI Ambassador Community, a network of forward-thinking professionals dedicated to excellence, leadership, and driving industry evolution. The community will serve as a platform for professional growth, providing members with exclusive training, early access to products, and promotional opportunities across ECI’s channels.

The founding members of this exclusive program represent the ‘best of the best.’ They are comprised of multiple national award recipients and industry professionals, showcasing the highest standard of industry achievement and success.

The Ambassador Community will include professionals across the U.S. and Canada in manufacturing and building and construction industries. Further roll-out is planned for later this year across field service, and distribution.

The peer-driven community is designed for members to share strategy, collaborate on problem solving, and promote growth. Through initial conversations, Melissa Cervin, VP of Marketing at Lombardo Homes is already calling it her "go-to circle for high-level strategy. Whether we’re discussing the practical application of AI in sales, optimizing CRM workflows, or sharing best practices for appearing on social media, having a direct line to others within the industry will allow us to test new ideas and stay ahead of the curve together.”

Corey Thatcher, ERP & CI Administrator at food and beverage manufacturer Silver Spring Foods, has leveraged ECI’s Deacom for 16 years to manage their end-to-end manufacturing process. He says that “being part of this community will connect me with peers who understand the unique challenges we face. It’s a powerful network for sharing knowledge and driving continuous improvement.”

The Ambassador Community will also provide promotional opportunities to amplify both personal and company brands across global channels, supported by a signature ECI welcome kit and tailored brand toolkits designed to boost industry visibility.

“The Ambassador Community embodies our mission to support the profitable growth of small and medium-sized businesses by creating a space where industry experts can lead the conversation,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI. “This program is not just about advocacy. It is about setting high goals together and ensuring our end-to-end technology and expanding AI offerings solve real operational challenges, helping our customers scale, compete, and lead in their markets."

To learn more or join the community, visit ECI’s Ambassador Community webpage.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end-to-end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, India and Australia. For more information, visit www.ecisolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ECI's strategy, future operations, product development, anticipated performance, and expected benefits of partnerships, appointments, or technology initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on ECI's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. ECI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

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