RevlTek Secures Financing from Texas Capital to Expand Responsible Lending Initiatives

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevlTek, a credit union service organization (CUSO) leveraging financial technology to originate, administer and purchase purpose-driven consumer loans, today announced it has secured a revolving line of credit from Texas Capital. The facility will support RevlTek’s continued growth and expand access to responsible, affordable lending solutions.

RevlTek works with a growing network of credit union partners across the country, providing scalable lending infrastructure, compliance, institutional liquidity and loan programs designed to meet evolving borrower needs while protecting the balance sheets of participating institutions.

“Texas Capital is outstanding to work with, and this line of credit represents a significant milestone in RevlTek’s growth strategy,” said Lance Teinert, Chairman of the Board for RevlTek. “This facility strengthens our ability to scale responsibly and diversify to include a broader range of consumer loans.”

The new line of credit enhances RevlTek’s lending capacity to acquire home improvement loans under a forward purchase commitment with Upgrade, Inc.

“It has been a pleasure working alongside the RevlTek leadership team to structure a solution that supports their continued growth and mission,” said John Thomas, Managing Director, Head of Consumer Lender Finance. “Texas Capital remains committed to supporting clients with thoughtful, well designed financial strategies.”

This line of credit positions RevlTek to meet increasing demand for loan volume and further invest in technology, risk management, and partner support.

About RevlTek

RevlTek is a credit union service organization (CUSO) that leverages financial technology to originate, administer, and purchase purpose-focused consumer loans. Through collaboration with credit union partners, RevlTek delivers innovative lending solutions designed to expand access, promote financial responsibility, and drive positive outcomes for borrowers and institutions alike.

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, Texas Capital is headquartered in Dallas with offices and financial centers in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, Member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

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