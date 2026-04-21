TinySuperheroes Partners with the Angelman Syndrome Foundation and Angelman Strong to Launch Community Badge

The Angelman Strong Badge is more than a symbol. It’s a statement of pride, visibility, and unity.” — Erika Sinner

SAINT LOUIS , MO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TinySuperheroes , the national nonprofit that empowers children navigating medical journeys with superhero capes, patches,and confidence-building missions, announced today a new partnership with the Angelman Syndrome Foundation and its signature community movement,Angelman Strong. The collaboration centers around the creation of a custom Angelman Strong Badge that will be available on the TinySuperheroes website for families, supporters, and children within the Angelman community.The Angelman Strong Badge is designed to celebrate strength, identity, andbelonging while raising awareness and tangible support for the Angelmancommunity. As part of this initiative, 10 percent of all badge profits will bedonated directly to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation to support its ongoingmission of advocacy, research, and family resources. In addition, the badge willbe discounted by 15 percent for members of the Angelman community, ensuringaccessibility while honoring those directly impacted.“We believe every child deserves to see themselves as strong, capable, andcelebrated,” said Erika Sinner, Chief Empathy Officer of TinySuperheroes. “TheAngelman Strong Badge is more than a symbol. It’s a statement of pride, visibility,and unity. We are honored to partner with the Angelman community in a waythat both celebrates children and contributes meaningful support to theFoundation’s incredible work.”Angelman Strong serves as a unifying movement that brings families, advocates,and supporters together through events, storytelling, and shared experiences thathighlight progress and joy while amplifying awareness. By pairingTinySuperheroes’ empowerment-focused badge initiative with the AngelmanSyndrome Foundation’s advocacy and research efforts, the partnership creates avisible, ongoing way for families and allies to show support while generating real-world impact."We’re incredibly excited to partner with TinySuperheroes to bring the AngelmanStrong Badge to life," said Amanda Moore, CEO of the Angelman SyndromeFoundation. "The badge is a powerful way to celebrate the strength and spirit ofour community while creating greater awareness and support for individualswith Angelman syndrome and their families. As we head into our AngelmanStrong events this May, this partnership adds another way for families andsupporters to come together, raise awareness, and drive critical funds forresearch and support programs.”Together, TinySuperheroes and the Angelman Syndrome Foundation aim tocreate a badge that not only sparks pride and recognition but also fuels continuedadvocacy, research, and connection, ultimately reminding children and familiesthat their strength is seen, celebrated, and supported by a growing community.About TinySuperheroesTinySuperheroes empowers children living with illness or disability by providingsuperhero capes, community, and confidence-building missions. Through badges,monthly missions, and hospital and community activations, TinySuperheroescelebrates milestones, builds resilience, and reminds children and families thatcourage lives within them every day. Learn more at tinysuperheroes.com.About the Angelman Syndrome Foundation & Angelman StrongThe Angelman Syndrome Foundation is dedicated to supporting individuals withAngelman syndrome and their families through education, advocacy, researchfunding, and community connection. Angelman Strong is a unifying movementthat celebrates strength, raises awareness, and fosters belonging through eventsand shared storytelling that highlight the joy and individuality of those impactedby Angelman syndrome. Learn more at angelman.org.

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