TinySuperheroes Partners with the Angelman Syndrome Foundation and Angelman Strong to Launch Community Badge
The Angelman Strong Badge is more than a symbol. It’s a statement of pride, visibility, and unity.”SAINT LOUIS , MO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TinySuperheroes, the national nonprofit that empowers children navigating medical journeys with superhero capes, patches,
— Erika Sinner
and confidence-building missions, announced today a new partnership with the Angelman Syndrome Foundation and its signature community movement,
Angelman Strong. The collaboration centers around the creation of a custom Angelman Strong Badge that will be available on the TinySuperheroes website for families, supporters, and children within the Angelman community.
The Angelman Strong Badge is designed to celebrate strength, identity, and
belonging while raising awareness and tangible support for the Angelman
community. As part of this initiative, 10 percent of all badge profits will be
donated directly to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation to support its ongoing
mission of advocacy, research, and family resources. In addition, the badge will
be discounted by 15 percent for members of the Angelman community, ensuring
accessibility while honoring those directly impacted.
“We believe every child deserves to see themselves as strong, capable, and
celebrated,” said Erika Sinner, Chief Empathy Officer of TinySuperheroes. “The
Angelman Strong Badge is more than a symbol. It’s a statement of pride, visibility,
and unity. We are honored to partner with the Angelman community in a way
that both celebrates children and contributes meaningful support to the
Foundation’s incredible work.”
Angelman Strong serves as a unifying movement that brings families, advocates,
and supporters together through events, storytelling, and shared experiences that
highlight progress and joy while amplifying awareness. By pairing
TinySuperheroes’ empowerment-focused badge initiative with the Angelman
Syndrome Foundation’s advocacy and research efforts, the partnership creates a
visible, ongoing way for families and allies to show support while generating real-
world impact.
"We’re incredibly excited to partner with TinySuperheroes to bring the Angelman
Strong Badge to life," said Amanda Moore, CEO of the Angelman Syndrome
Foundation. "The badge is a powerful way to celebrate the strength and spirit of
our community while creating greater awareness and support for individuals
with Angelman syndrome and their families. As we head into our Angelman
Strong events this May, this partnership adds another way for families and
supporters to come together, raise awareness, and drive critical funds for
research and support programs.”
Together, TinySuperheroes and the Angelman Syndrome Foundation aim to
create a badge that not only sparks pride and recognition but also fuels continued
advocacy, research, and connection, ultimately reminding children and families
that their strength is seen, celebrated, and supported by a growing community.
About TinySuperheroes
TinySuperheroes empowers children living with illness or disability by providing
superhero capes, community, and confidence-building missions. Through badges,
monthly missions, and hospital and community activations, TinySuperheroes
celebrates milestones, builds resilience, and reminds children and families that
courage lives within them every day. Learn more at tinysuperheroes.com.
About the Angelman Syndrome Foundation & Angelman Strong
The Angelman Syndrome Foundation is dedicated to supporting individuals with
Angelman syndrome and their families through education, advocacy, research
funding, and community connection. Angelman Strong is a unifying movement
that celebrates strength, raises awareness, and fosters belonging through events
and shared storytelling that highlight the joy and individuality of those impacted
by Angelman syndrome. Learn more at angelman.org.
Brielle Cotterman
Influential Leader Agency
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