AIS Launches Certified Stress Coach™ Course to Advance Stress Mastery and Wellness Education

The American Institute of Stress (AIS) logo representing leadership in stress education, research, and wellness training. Certified Stress Coach™ Course Certificate from The American Institute of Stress, recognizing completion of science-based stress mastery training.

AIS launches Certified Stress Coach™ May 1 to help professionals reduce burnout, build resilience, and improve well-being. 20% off May 1–15.

Stress isn’t the problem; it’s how we respond that shapes health, performance, and quality of life. The Certified Stress Coach™ program translates stress science into practical, usable tools” — Dr. Daniel L. Kirsch, President The American Institute of Stress

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Institute of Stress (AIS) is proud to announce the launch of its newest educational offering, the Certified Stress Coach™ (CSC) course—a science-based training program designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and practical skills to manage stress effectively and guide others toward improved well-being.The Certified Stress Coach™ course will officially launch on May 1, with a special introductory offer available from May 1 through May 15, during which participants will receive 20% off the standard course price.Built on decades of stress research and clinical insight, the CSC course advances AIS’s mission to improve health and quality of life through education on how stress impacts the mind and body—and how individuals can learn to respond to it with skill, awareness, and control.“Stress is not the problem; it’s how we respond to it that determines health outcomes, performance, and quality of life,” said Dr. Daniel L. Kirsch, President of AIS. “The Certified Stress Coach™ program is designed to translate stress science into practical tools people can use immediately in both personal and professional settings.”A Science-Based Approach to Stress MasteryThe Certified Stress Coach™ program goes beyond traditional stress management education by combining evidence-based learning with practical application. Participants are trained not only to understand their own stress responses, but also to support others in developing healthier, more resilient ways of living and working.Stress management, according to AIS, is not a one-time skill but a lifelong practice. The CSC course prepares learners to teach, motivate, and support individuals, teams, and organizations in building habits that reduce stress, prevent burnout, and improve emotional and physical well-being.What Certified Stress Coaches Learn to DoAs a Certified Stress Coach™, participants will be able to:• Help others identify stress triggers and develop personalized coping strategies• Guide individuals and teams through techniques that promote calm, clarity, and focus• Foster healthier, more balanced, and productive environments• Empower people to take control of their wellbeing through stress masteryKey Benefits of the CSC ProgramMental and Emotional Well-beingParticipants learn strategies to reduce anxiety, emotional fatigue, and overwhelm while strengthening emotional regulation and resilience.Physical HealthThe program emphasizes the connection between stress and physical health, including its impact on sleep, immunity, blood pressure, and chronic pain.Cognitive and Performance EnhancementCertified Stress Coaches are trained to help improve focus, decision-making, creativity, and productivity—even in high-pressure environments.Workplace and Organizational ImpactThe program supports workplace wellbeing by reducing burnout, improving communication, and fostering stronger team dynamics and leadership resilience.Long-Term Health and Life SatisfactionParticipants learn how effective stress management can contribute to long-term wellness, disease prevention, and improved quality of life.Who Should EnrollThe Certified Stress Coach™ program is designed for a wide range of professionals, including:• Health and wellness practitioners• HR and organizational leaders• Educators and academic professionals• Counselors, coaches, and therapists• Healthcare and support staff• Individuals working in or alongside active-duty Service Members, Veterans, law enforcement personnel, and firefighters• Individuals seeking personal growth and resilience trainingBy completing the program, participants join a growing network of professionals committed to advancing mental wellness, strengthening resilience, and improving the way individuals and organizations respond to stress.About The American Institute of StressThe American Institute of Stress (AIS) is a leading organization dedicated to advancing public understanding of stress and its impact on health, performance, and well-being. Through education, research, and training programs, AIS promotes evidence-based approaches to stress management that improve both individual and organizational outcomes.Inspire. Educate. Transform.The Certified Stress Coach™ (CSC) course officially launches on May 1, with a limited-time 20% introductory discount available from May 1 through May 15.AIS invites individuals and professionals alike to take part in this new opportunity to build practical skills that make a lasting impact on lives, workplaces, and communities.Media Contact:William HeckmanVice PresidentThe American Institute of StressEmail: Wheckman@stress.orgPhone: 682-239-6823

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