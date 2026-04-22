AIS Launches Certified Stress Coach™ Course to Advance Stress Mastery and Wellness Education
The American Institute of Stress (AIS) logo representing leadership in stress education, research, and wellness training.
AIS launches Certified Stress Coach™ May 1 to help professionals reduce burnout, build resilience, and improve well-being. 20% off May 1–15.
The Certified Stress Coach™ course will officially launch on May 1, with a special introductory offer available from May 1 through May 15, during which participants will receive 20% off the standard course price.
Built on decades of stress research and clinical insight, the CSC course advances AIS’s mission to improve health and quality of life through education on how stress impacts the mind and body—and how individuals can learn to respond to it with skill, awareness, and control.
“Stress is not the problem; it’s how we respond to it that determines health outcomes, performance, and quality of life,” said Dr. Daniel L. Kirsch, President of AIS. “The Certified Stress Coach™ program is designed to translate stress science into practical tools people can use immediately in both personal and professional settings.”
A Science-Based Approach to Stress Mastery
The Certified Stress Coach™ program goes beyond traditional stress management education by combining evidence-based learning with practical application. Participants are trained not only to understand their own stress responses, but also to support others in developing healthier, more resilient ways of living and working.
Stress management, according to AIS, is not a one-time skill but a lifelong practice. The CSC course prepares learners to teach, motivate, and support individuals, teams, and organizations in building habits that reduce stress, prevent burnout, and improve emotional and physical well-being.
What Certified Stress Coaches Learn to Do
As a Certified Stress Coach™, participants will be able to:
• Help others identify stress triggers and develop personalized coping strategies
• Guide individuals and teams through techniques that promote calm, clarity, and focus
• Foster healthier, more balanced, and productive environments
• Empower people to take control of their wellbeing through stress mastery
Key Benefits of the CSC Program
Mental and Emotional Well-being
Participants learn strategies to reduce anxiety, emotional fatigue, and overwhelm while strengthening emotional regulation and resilience.
Physical Health
The program emphasizes the connection between stress and physical health, including its impact on sleep, immunity, blood pressure, and chronic pain.
Cognitive and Performance Enhancement
Certified Stress Coaches are trained to help improve focus, decision-making, creativity, and productivity—even in high-pressure environments.
Workplace and Organizational Impact
The program supports workplace wellbeing by reducing burnout, improving communication, and fostering stronger team dynamics and leadership resilience.
Long-Term Health and Life Satisfaction
Participants learn how effective stress management can contribute to long-term wellness, disease prevention, and improved quality of life.
Who Should Enroll
The Certified Stress Coach™ program is designed for a wide range of professionals, including:
• Health and wellness practitioners
• HR and organizational leaders
• Educators and academic professionals
• Counselors, coaches, and therapists
• Healthcare and support staff
• Individuals working in or alongside active-duty Service Members, Veterans, law enforcement personnel, and firefighters
• Individuals seeking personal growth and resilience training
By completing the program, participants join a growing network of professionals committed to advancing mental wellness, strengthening resilience, and improving the way individuals and organizations respond to stress.
About The American Institute of Stress
The American Institute of Stress (AIS) is a leading organization dedicated to advancing public understanding of stress and its impact on health, performance, and well-being. Through education, research, and training programs, AIS promotes evidence-based approaches to stress management that improve both individual and organizational outcomes.
Inspire. Educate. Transform.
The Certified Stress Coach™ (CSC) course officially launches on May 1, with a limited-time 20% introductory discount available from May 1 through May 15.
AIS invites individuals and professionals alike to take part in this new opportunity to build practical skills that make a lasting impact on lives, workplaces, and communities.
Media Contact:
William Heckman
Vice President
The American Institute of Stress
Email: Wheckman@stress.org
Phone: 682-239-6823
www.stress.org
Angela Fertitta-Briley, Executive Director
The American Institute of Stress
9403284110 ext.
email us here
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