PeopleSpace Expands into Sacramento Through Transition of Western Contract Operations

Sacramento adds eighth market to PeopleSpace’s growing West Coast footprint, reinforcing its position as the largest West Coast Haworth partner.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES — April 20, 2026 — PeopleSpace, the largest Haworth dealership on the West Coast and a leading workplace solutions provider, today announced its expansion into the Sacramento market through the integration of Western Contract (WC). For more than six decades, WC has been a trusted partner for organizations across the Sacramento region, earning a reputation built on deep client relationships, consistent service, and an authentic commitment to the local community.The alignment follows PeopleSpace’s recent expansion into Reno and adds Sacramento to a portfolio that now spans eight markets: Irvine (headquarters), Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco, Sacramento, Reno, Portland, and Seattle. Together, these locations form the most comprehensive Haworth dealership network on the West Coast—one built not through rapid consolidation, but through deliberate partnerships with organizations that share PeopleSpace’s values around service, relationships, and long-term client outcomes.“Our growth strategy has always been anchored in one thing: our clients,” said Jesse Bagley, Founder | CEO. “Western Contract has spent decades earning the trust of Sacramento businesses, and that foundation is something we deeply respect. What WC has built—the relationships, the local knowledge, the service culture—is precisely what we look for in a partner. We’re excited to bring PeopleSpace’s resources, network, and capabilities to those relationships and grow alongside the Sacramento market.”Western Contract’s team will continue to serve clients locally under the PeopleSpace umbrella, maintaining the service approach and relationships clients have come to rely on—now supported by expanded resources, broader product access, and PeopleSpace’s end-to-end workplace solutions platform.“For Western Contract, this transition ensures our clients continue to receive the service and relationships they’ve relied on—now supported by PeopleSpace’s broader resources and capabilities,” said Bill Yee. President | CEO. “I’m proud of what our team has built, and confident in what this next phase means for our clients and the Sacramento market.”This move reflects PeopleSpace’s broader strategy to grow alongside its clients while preserving the local expertise, community ties, and trusted relationships that define each market. With eight locations now spanning Southern California to the Pacific Northwest—Irvine, Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco, Sacramento, Reno, Portland, and Seattle—PeopleSpace is uniquely positioned to serve organizations at every scale, delivering a consistent, client-first experience from teams that know each market from the inside.About PeopleSpacePeopleSpace is the largest Best In Class Haworth partner on the West Coast and a leading workplace solutions provider specializing in workspace strategy, office furnishings, national account management and architectural solutions. Founded in 2000, the company has grown into a top-tier service provider recognized for delivering innovative, customer-focused environments that support productivity, collaboration, and employee well-being. PeopleSpace partners with organizations across the nation to curate spaces where people thrive. Learn more at www.peoplespace.com About Western ContractWestern Contract has served the Sacramento region for more than 60 years, building a reputation for quality, responsive service, and long-term client relationships. The company’s deep ties to its clients and community have made it one of the region’s most trusted commercial furniture partners.

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