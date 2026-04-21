Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty Expands Northshore Presence with the Addition of Realtor Lesa Bodnar

Contact Me!

Expanding excellence with a trusted Northshore professional.

Lesa’s professionalism, dedication to her clients, and strong connection to the Northshore community make her an exceptional fit for our brand.” — Kyle Tallo

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the addition of Lesa Bodnar, an accomplished real estate professional and million‑dollar producer, to its Northshore team. With more than five years of industry experience, Lesa brings a strong performance record and a client‑centered approach that aligns with the brokerage’s commitment to excellence.Lesa is a lifelong Northshore resident whose professional journey began in education. After earning degrees in Business Education/Marketing and a Master’s in Education from Southeastern Louisiana University, she built a distinguished career as an educator and school principal. Her transition into real estate allowed her to continue serving the community she loves while guiding clients through some of life’s most important decisions.Her leadership background gives her a unique advantage in real estate. Lesa is known for her ability to communicate clearly, anticipate client needs, and provide thoughtful, strategic guidance throughout the buying and selling process. Her deep knowledge of Northshore neighborhoods, schools, and lifestyle offerings allows her to deliver meaningful insight to clients at every stage.Lesa’s move to Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty reflects her commitment to elevating her business and providing her clients with enhanced marketing, global exposure, and the unmatched resources of a world‑renowned brand.She will continue serving buyers and sellers across the Northshore with the same integrity, care, and expertise that have defined her career.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.