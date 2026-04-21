Emmy and Golden Globe Nominated Actress Janine Turner Directs New Historical Shorts Series 'The Pursuit'

Janine Turner, Writer and Director

A Vibrant New Vertical Series Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary Through History and the Arts

It was a pure delight to write and direct the talented young actors who brought to life our heroes and heroines. This is not the first time I have directed but definitely the most fulfilling.” — Janine Turner, Writer and Director

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Constituting America 250, led by actress Janine Turner (Northern Exposure, Cliffhanger, Friday Night Lights)—the Founder and Creative Director—and CEO Cathy Gillespie, former Congressional Chief of Staff and Commissioner, U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, proudly announces the launch of The Pursuit, a groundbreaking vertical, social media, YouTube series created to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The Pursuit offers a tribute to the vision, courage and perseverance of America’s founders and lesser-known heroes and heroines. The series showcases both iconic figures and unsung contributors, reminding audiences of the rich diversity and resilience that define the American spirit. The first 90-second story debuts April 21 and highlights Founding Father Patrick Henry whose battle cry “Give me liberty or give me death!” became one of the most iconic rallying cries of the American Revolution.

The Pursuit brings our vital history to life in a creative way that no one else is doing,” says Turner. “Many are honoring America 250 but not in our exclusively artistic, informative and fun format.

The series, which is written and directed by Turner, who also stars as Mary, the tavern owner, aims to engage audiences with sixteen compelling, 90 second stories of the nation’s founding, blending the arts, history and humor to inspire and entertain a new generation of viewers. Two millennials time travel over 250 years into the past in pursuit of a deeper understanding of the birth of the United States. They surreptitiously film the founders as they gather one by one at Mary’s Tavern representing their individual passions and contributions.

“We want to intrigue younger audiences,” explains Gillespie. “We want them to have a richer understanding of our founding principles and the sacrifices thereof, so that they could be included, excited and proud of our 250th celebration of our Declaration of Independence.”

The inspiration for The Pursuit stems from Constituting America's mission to utilize the arts as a dynamic vehicle for teaching history and shaping culture. Turner and Gillespie envisioned a series that not only educates but also entertains, making the lessons and legacy of America's founders accessible to all. Each episode condenses historical insight into a powerful 90-second format, designed for maximum impact in today’s fast-paced media environment. Intriguingly, after airing individually, all of the sixteen unique, stand-alone stories, will blend together concluding into a twenty-four-minute short film finale posting the week of July 4th.

“This is a concept that I have held dear since I was 8 years old,” says Turner. “It was a pure delight to write and direct the talented young actors who brought to life our heroes and heroines. This is not the first time I have directed but definitely the most fulfilling.”

The creators hope that viewers will feel both informed and inspired, gaining a deeper appreciation for the individuals who shaped the nation. Through The Pursuit, Turner and Gillespie aspire to spark meaningful conversations and foster a greater sense of civic pride as the country commemorates and celebrates its milestone anniversary.

Among the notable personalities featured are Patrick Henry, John and Abigail Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, and George Washington. The series also highlights Thomas Paine, Deborah Sampson, William Franklin, Samuel Adams, Sybil Ludington, Pastor Muhlenberg, Molly Pitcher, Marquis de LaFayette, and Phillis Wheatley, offering viewers a broad perspective on the nation’s formative years.

The Pursuit is produced by Constituting America, Micheal Flaherty and Kim Gatlin and will launch its first 90-second story April 21 with a new one or two shorts premiering every week culminating with the twenty-four minute short film the week of July 4th!

FULL CAST AND CREW

Writer and Director - Janine Turner

Executive Producer - Cathy Gillespie

Director of Photography - Trent Di Giulio

Editor - Jay Gillian

Produced by Constituting America, Kim Gatlin and Micheal Flaherty

Filmed at LeadStar Studios

Cast List (In order of appearance):

Mary - JANINE TURNER

Patrick Henry - CARTER NELMS

2026 - BRITTANY McVICKER

James - CJ HAYNES

Abbey - KARSON CLARABUT

John Adams - BRYAN BRIGHAM

Thomas Jefferson - RICHARD MEANS

Benjamin Franklin - BUDDY CAMPBELL

George Washington - WIL DOBSON

Thomas Paine - J. D. LEACH

Abigail Adams - ALEXIS SCHREPPLE

Pastor Muhlenberg - LEE PENA

William Franklin - ARDIS STEMBRIDGE

Sybil Ludington - ELLI TERESA

Alexander Hamilton - BLAKE NOWLAIN

Samuel Adams - RYAN BROWN

Molly Pitcher - SESSA RODRIGUEZ

Marquis de Lafayette - IAN WILSON

Deborah Sampson - JESSICA PACKARD

Phillis Wheatley - LYDIA THADDEOUS

The Pursuit Official Trailer

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