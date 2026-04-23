Boston Hair Restoration Surgeon Debunks 4 Myths About Hair Transplants
Dr. Matthew Lopresti, Chief Surgeon of Leonard Hair Transplant Associates explains four common misconceptions about hair transplant surgery.
At Leonard Hair Transplant Associates, Dr. Lopresti and his team offer advanced surgical and non-surgical options designed to restore hair with precision and long-term success. “The biggest thing I tell my patients is that hair transplants today are nothing like what they’re picturing,” says Dr. Lopresti. “It’s way more refined and natural than most expect. Once you separate the myths from what’s actually real, it becomes a lot easier to make a smart decision about what to do next.
To clarify some of the most common misconceptions, Dr. Lopresti addresses four persistent myths about hair transplant surgery:
Myth #1: Hair Transplants Look Unnatural
Dr. Lopresti explains that modern methods – such as Follicular Unit Excision (FUE) – focus on transplanting individual follicular units and carefully designing the hairline to complement each patient’s facial features. When performed by an experienced hair transplant surgeon, results can blend seamlessly with existing hair.
Myth #2: Surgery Is the Only Solution for Hair Loss
While hair transplantation is highly effective, it is not the only option. Dr. Lopresti notes that a comprehensive approach may include medical therapies or minimally invasive treatments to slow hair loss and improve density. “We tailor every plan based on the patient’s needs, not a one-size-fits-all solution,” he says.
Myth #3: Results Are Immediate
After a hair transplant, the newly placed follicles transition into a natural growth cycle, with new hair developing gradually over time. Dr. Lopresti emphasizes that patience is key, as full results typically are achieved 16-18 months after surgery.
Myth #4: Anyone with Hair Loss Is a Candidate
Factors such as the cause of hair loss, donor hair availability, and long-term expectations can determine whether a hair transplant is the right option for each individual. As such, a thorough consultation is essential to identify the most appropriate treatment.
Moreover, Dr. Lopresti encourages individuals considering hair restoration to seek personalized guidance and ask questions about all available options. “Most people come in with a mix of good info and a lot of misconceptions.” he says. “Once you actually understand your hair restoration options and what to expect, everything just feels a lot more straightforward and you can make a decision you’re comfortable with.
About Matthew Lopresti, DO
Dr. Matthew Lopresti serves as Chief Surgeon at Leonard Hair Transplant Associates, where he leads the surgical team and provides care across the practice’s New England locations. Mentored extensively by founder Dr. Robert Leonard through a dedicated two-year preceptorship, he developed advanced training in modern hair restoration techniques. Dr. Lopresti earned his medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed clinical training at institutions including St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, and Harvard Medical School. A board-certified specialist and Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), he is known for his comprehensive approach to treating hair loss in both men and women, as well as his contributions to research and professional advancement within the field. Dr. Lopresti is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about Leonard Hair Transplant Associates, visit hairdr.com and facebook.com/leonardhair.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.hairdr.com/news/press-releases/boston-hair-restoration-surgeon-debunks-4-myths-about-hair-transplants/
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Leonard Hair Transplant Associates
Newton Office:
1400 Centre St. Ste. 108
Newton Centre, Massachusetts 02459
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