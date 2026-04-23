Boston Hair Restoration Surgeon Debunks 4 Myths About Hair Transplants

Dr. Matthew Lopresti, Chief Surgeon of Leonard Hair Transplant Associates explains four common misconceptions about hair transplant surgery.

[Hair transplants] are way more refined and natural than most expect. Once you separate the myths from what’s actually real, it becomes a lot easier to make a smart decision about what to do next.” — Dr. Matthew Lopresti

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite its growing popularity and increasingly natural-looking results, hair transplant surgery is still surrounded by common misconceptions. According to Boston hair restoration surgeon Matthew Lopresti, DO, some patients may feel uncertain about exploring treatment due to a lack of clear information.At Leonard Hair Transplant Associates, Dr. Lopresti and his team offer advanced surgical and non-surgical options designed to restore hair with precision and long-term success. “The biggest thing I tell my patients is that hair transplants today are nothing like what they’re picturing,” says Dr. Lopresti. “It’s way more refined and natural than most expect. Once you separate the myths from what’s actually real, it becomes a lot easier to make a smart decision about what to do next.To clarify some of the most common misconceptions, Dr. Lopresti addresses four persistent myths about hair transplant surgery:Myth #1: Hair Transplants Look UnnaturalDr. Lopresti explains that modern methods – such as Follicular Unit Excision (FUE) – focus on transplanting individual follicular units and carefully designing the hairline to complement each patient’s facial features. When performed by an experienced hair transplant surgeon, results can blend seamlessly with existing hair.Myth #2: Surgery Is the Only Solution for Hair LossWhile hair transplantation is highly effective, it is not the only option. Dr. Lopresti notes that a comprehensive approach may include medical therapies or minimally invasive treatments to slow hair loss and improve density. “We tailor every plan based on the patient’s needs, not a one-size-fits-all solution,” he says.Myth #3: Results Are ImmediateAfter a hair transplant, the newly placed follicles transition into a natural growth cycle, with new hair developing gradually over time. Dr. Lopresti emphasizes that patience is key, as full results typically are achieved 16-18 months after surgery.Myth #4: Anyone with Hair Loss Is a CandidateFactors such as the cause of hair loss, donor hair availability, and long-term expectations can determine whether a hair transplant is the right option for each individual. As such, a thorough consultation is essential to identify the most appropriate treatment.Moreover, Dr. Lopresti encourages individuals considering hair restoration to seek personalized guidance and ask questions about all available options. “Most people come in with a mix of good info and a lot of misconceptions.” he says. “Once you actually understand your hair restoration options and what to expect, everything just feels a lot more straightforward and you can make a decision you’re comfortable with.About Matthew Lopresti, DODr. Matthew Lopresti serves as Chief Surgeon at Leonard Hair Transplant Associates, where he leads the surgical team and provides care across the practice’s New England locations. Mentored extensively by founder Dr. Robert Leonard through a dedicated two-year preceptorship, he developed advanced training in modern hair restoration techniques. Dr. Lopresti earned his medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed clinical training at institutions including St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, and Harvard Medical School. A board-certified specialist and Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), he is known for his comprehensive approach to treating hair loss in both men and women, as well as his contributions to research and professional advancement within the field. Dr. Lopresti is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Leonard Hair Transplant Associates, visit hairdr.com and facebook.com/leonardhair.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.hairdr.com/news/press-releases/boston-hair-restoration-surgeon-debunks-4-myths-about-hair-transplants/ ###Leonard Hair Transplant AssociatesNewton Office:1400 Centre St. Ste. 108Newton Centre, Massachusetts 02459617-965-7400800-543-0660Warwick Office:300 Centerville Rd, South Building, Ste. 202Warwick, Rhode Island 02886401-946-0884800-543-0660Boston Office:20 Park Plaza Ste. 450Boston, Massachusetts 02116800-543-0660Braintree Office:340 Wood Rd.Braintree, Massachusetts 02184800-543-0660Salem Office:130 Main St. Ste. 201ASalem, New Hampshire 03079800-543-0660Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.