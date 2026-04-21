Peter Burton Celebrates First No. 1 Radio Single with 'Where Would I Be'

Peter Burton "Where Would I Be" Cover

Breakout Integrity Music artist Peter Burton is celebrating a milestone moment in his career as his debut single reaches No. 1 on two charts this week.

I’m overwhelmed with gratitude that this song and my testimony could remind so many people of the life we have in Jesus.” — Peter Burton

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breakout Integrity Music artist Peter Burton is celebrating a milestone moment in his career as his debut single, “Where Would I Be,” reaches No. 1 on the Billboard and Mediabase Christian AC charts this week. The song marks Burton’s first-ever chart-topping radio hit. A deeply personal track, “Where Would I Be,” reflects Burton’s journey through struggles with mental health and his unwavering faith. The song has resonated widely with listeners, establishing Burton as a compelling new voice in Christian music."Thank You, Jesus! This is a true full-circle moment for me," shares Peter Burton. "I’m overwhelmed with gratitude that this song and my testimony could remind so many people of the life we have in Jesus. Huge thank you to my co-writers, AJ Pruis and Matt Armstrong, and to my team at Story House Collective, Integrity Music, 55 Promotion, and Boxer Poet for bringing this message to the world."Burton’s rise continues to gain momentum across the industry. He was named one of Pandora’s Ten: Artists to Watch for 2026, an exclusive list highlighting ten emerging artists across all genres poised to make a major impact. Burton stands out as the only Christian artist included, becoming the first artist from Integrity Music to earn this distinction.In addition to his chart success, Burton is hitting the road in a big way. He is currently on the road with Anne Wilson on her nationwide The STARS Tour , spanning 21 dates across the U.S. and Canada. The tour kicked off in March and continues through May 11th. This tour follows a successful run of dates last fall alongside Matthew West, who is also featured on a special version of Burton’s No. 1 radio single.Looking ahead, Burton is set to release his new song, “So Long,” this Friday. Outside of touring, Burton also serves as a worship leader at Bayside Church in Sacramento, California, where his passion for ministry continues to shape his artistry. Stay tuned for more to come from Burton this year.ABOUT PETER BURTON: Peter Burton is a California-based singer-songwriter and worship leader whose songs seek to lead people to hope. His music tells the story of challenges that come with the human experience, instantly creating a sense of familiarity and pointing listeners to the faithfulness of God through lyric and melody. His debut single, “Where Would I Be,” reached #1 on Christian radio. Burton has been around the professional music industry for years, touring nationally and opening for artists like Matthew West, as well as joining Anne Wilson on her STARS Tour. Now stepping into solo artistry, he introduces his energetic, hope-filled sound with clarity and conviction.ABOUT INTEGRITY MUSIC: Integrity Music is part of the Cook Media Global family, a nonprofit global resource provider serving the Church with life-transforming materials. With offices in both the US and the UK, Integrity Music, based in Franklin, Tenn., and Brighton, East Sussex, is committed to bringing songs that magnify the name of Jesus to the Church and its leaders worldwide. https://www.integritymusic.com

Peter Burton "Where Would I Be" Official Music Video

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