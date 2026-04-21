Millennium Health and CDC Collaborate on Clinical Drug Test Dashboard

Offering timely insights on shifting drug use trends to inform targeted, life-saving strategies

This is a transformative public-private partnership in service to the public health. We are honored to support CDC efforts to prevent drug overdoses and save lives.” — Millennium Health CEO Scott Walton

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millennium Health announced today that it supplied the clinical urine drug testing (UDT) data underpinning the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new public dashboard on U.S. drug-use trends.This new dashboard uses Millennium Health UDT data to report quarterly and six month, national and regional trends for fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine use, as well as polysubstance use. This important public health tool is the result of years of collaborative effort between CDC and Millennium Health researchers to understand and optimize UDT data as a surveillance source.“This is a transformative public-private partnership in service to the public health,” said Millennium Health CEO Scott Walton. “We are honored to support CDC efforts to prevent drug overdoses and save lives.” Millennium Health, a leading drug testing company, processes thousands of urine drug tests daily from across the US. Trends in the percentage of specimens testing positive for the reported drugs strongly correlate with trends in fatal drug overdose deaths.“We strive to have the timeliest data about drugs that are driving overdose deaths. These data will have a profound impact on the nation’s ability to provide tailored and rapid interventions, ultimately preventing more overdose deaths,” said Grant Baldwin, PhD, Director of CDC’s Division of Overdose Prevention.In addition to the public release, the CDC will roll out the dashboard to state and local health departments to support local efforts to prevent and address overdose deaths.About Millennium HealthMillennium Health is an accredited specialty laboratory with over 15 years of experience in drug testing. We provide objective information about patients’ recent use of prescription medications and/or illicit drugs which helps clinicians monitor and treat millions of Americans living with chronic pain, substance use disorders, mental health disorders or other health conditions. Our ability to monitor drug use trends allows us to alert clinicians, health agencies and others to real-time drug use changes to help inform more targeted drug overdose prevention and response strategies to save lives.

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