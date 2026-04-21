Laboratory Automation Systems Market 2026: Competitive Trends Shaping Industry Leadership

Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The laboratory automation systems market is dominated by a mix of global life sciences companies and specialized laboratory technology providers. Companies are focusing on advanced robotics integration, high-throughput screening capabilities, precision liquid handling technologies, and data-driven workflow optimization to strengthen market presence and ensure accuracy and efficiency in laboratory operations. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, scalability, interoperability, and digital integration remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and clinical diagnostics sectors.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Laboratory Automation Systems Market?

• According to our research, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The laboratory automation division of the company, which is directly involved in the laboratory automation systems market, provides a wide range of automated liquid handling systems, robotic workstations, analytical instruments, and integrated software solutions that support high-throughput experimentation, improved laboratory efficiency, enhanced data accuracy, and streamlined research and diagnostic workflows.

How Concentrated Is The Laboratory Automation Systems Market?

• The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 24% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s complex integration requirements, high capital investment needs, and the presence of both global instrumentation providers and specialized automation solution vendors, which limit large-scale consolidation while allowing niche players to compete. Leading companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Life Sciences), Tecan Group Ltd., Revvity, Inc. (PerkinElmer Inc.), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Hamilton Company, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and QIAGEN N.V. maintain a competitive advantage through broad product portfolios, strong global distribution networks, advanced robotics and workflow integration capabilities, and continuous investment in high-throughput and precision-driven laboratory solutions. At the same time, several regional and emerging players intensify competition by offering customized, cost-effective automation platforms tailored to specific laboratory needs. As demand for efficiency, reproducibility, and scalable laboratory operations continues to rise, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and selective acquisitions are expected to strengthen the position of established players while sustaining innovation across the laboratory automation systems market.

• Leading companies include:

o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (3%)

o Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Life Sciences) (3%)

o Tecan Group Ltd. (3%)

o Revvity, Inc. (PerkinElmer Inc.) (3%)

o Agilent Technologies, Inc. (3%)

o Hamilton Company (2%)

o Roche Diagnostics (2%)

o Siemens Healthineers AG (2%)

o Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (2%)

o QIAGEN N.V. (2%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Laboratory Automation Systems Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2560&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Opentrons Labworks Inc., Merck Group, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Automata, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, ABB Robotics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Flownamics Analytical Instruments Inc., Syntegon, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer, Gilson Inc., BioTek Instruments, Inc., Siemens US, Brooks Automation Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Thermo Fisher Scientific India, Raykol Group (XiaMen) Corp., Ltd., ABB Ltd., Merck Group, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Biorad Laboratories India Pvt Ltd, Bruker Corporation, Horiba Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Tecan Group, Roche Diagnostics, PerkinElmer, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Hamilton Company, Abbott Laboratories, Biomerieux, Sysmex Corporation, MGI Tech, Megarobo Technology Co., Ltd., Haier Biomedical, Bioyond Robotics, Changsha IMADEK Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Rigaku Corporation, RORZE Lifescience Inc., Opentrons Labworks, Sartorius, Noul Co., Ltd., Jeio Tech Co., Ltd., Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, SPT Labtech, YHLO Biotech Co., Ltd., ELITechGroup are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: bioMérieux, Siemens Healthineers, Labman Automation Ltd, Bee Robotics Ltd, Astech Projects Ltd, Automata Technologies Ltd, Flexible Lab Solutions Ltd, STRATEC SE, Füll Lab Automation GmbH, Zinsser Analytic GmbH, and CYBERTRON GmbH are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Roche Diagnostics Polska, ALVO Medical, and AAI Labs are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BMG LabTech GmbH, Bruker Corporation, Promega Corporation, and Hudson Robotics Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Middle East: Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bruker Corp., and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Africa: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Bruker Corp., and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• The development of AI-powered platforms is transforming the laboratory automation systems market by enhancing experiment efficiency, streamlining workflows, and enabling autonomous laboratory operations.

• Example: In March 2026, LabVantage Solutions Inc. launched Cortex, an AI-powered platform that enhances its laboratory information management system (LIMS) with advanced automation and analytics.

• Its cloud-native, multi-tenant architecture and deployment of autonomous AI agents enable seamless handling of complex lab tasks, reduce human errors, improve operational efficiency, and support scalable, data-driven laboratory environments without requiring full system overhauls.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Enhancing Workflow Efficiency Through Simulation And Visualization Tools In Laboratory Automation

• Accelerating Innovation Through Collaborative AI Hubs In Healthcare And Laboratory Automation

• Improving Laboratory Productivity Through High-Throughput Automation Systems

• Advancing Data Intelligence Through AI-Driven Research Platforms In Laboratory Automation



Access The Detailed Laboratory Automation Systems Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laboratory-automation-systems-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.