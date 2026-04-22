The Fuel Ox® Unveils Powerful Additive Vantage™ to Combat Diesel Degradation Threatening Data Center Reliability

ASBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As data centers continue to expand across the United States, their reliability has become essential to the functioning of modern business and technology. From cloud infrastructure to financial systems and healthcare platforms, uninterrupted performance is no longer optional. However, an often-overlooked risk is beginning to surface: the slow degradation of stored diesel fuel used in standby generators, the critical systems relied upon during power failures. Addressing this growing concern, New Jersey-based Fuel Ox , a developer of advanced fuel technologies, has announced the launch of Fuel OxVantage™, a next-generation diesel fuel additive designed specifically for large-scale telecommunications infrastructure and U.S. military fuel systems.“When the grid goes down, everything stops, and time becomes critical,” said Rand Taylor, CEO and Co-Founder of Fuel Ox. “These systems depend entirely on backup generators, and if the fuel inside those generators has degraded due to oxidation or microbial contamination, the consequences can be severe.”“Over time, stored diesel fuel naturally deteriorates, forming sludge and sediment while losing combustion efficiency. For years, the industry has accepted this as part of doing business, relying on reactive measures such as tank cleaning, fuel polishing, and routine testing- solutions that are costly, time-consuming, and often temporary. With Vantage™, we’re changing that approach entirely,” Taylor added. “This is about proactively managing fuel so it performs when it matters most.”Building upon technology originally developed at Bell Labs/AT&T and further refined in Fuel Oxwith Combustion Catalyst, Fuel OxVantage™ combines advanced stabilizers, dispersants, and a proprietary catalyst system to both preserve fuel during storage and improve its performance during use. The formulation is designed to restore degraded fuel while ensuring cleaner, more efficient combustion when generators are called into service. A built-in maintenance-level biocide helps prevent microbial growth during extended idle periods, making it particularly well-suited for data centers, hospitals, hotels, industrial and commercial facilities, and any operation that depends on standby generator systems.Fuel Oxrefers to the performance advantages of the product as the “Vantage Edge,” which includes long-term fuel stability of up to two years through the prevention of sludge and sediment formation, earlier and more complete combustion, emissions reductions of up to 70%, and overall efficiency gains of 6–9%. The product’s high treatment ratio allows a small amount of additive to treat large volumes of fuel, making it a cost-effective solution even at enterprise scale across multiple tanks and facilities.“We’re seeing increasing pressure across the industry to reduce emissions and operate more efficiently,” said Taylor. “A reduction of up to 70% in particulate matter and unburned hydrocarbons is not incremental- it’s meaningful. Every generator test run, every load bank exercise, and every emergency deployment produces significantly less output, allowing operators to maintain uptime while supporting sustainability goals without compromise.”Fuel Oxbelieves the role of fuel treatment is evolving from an optional expense to a critical component of risk management. “Every organization that operates standby generators is storing a vital asset,” Taylor said. “Untreated, that fuel becomes a liability over time. Treated with Vantage™, it remains stable, clean, and ready for when it’s needed most.”“It’s time to stop viewing fuel treatment as an extraneous luxury- it is a necessity for risk management. Every data center that operates standby generators carries stored diesel fuel. That fuel represents both an asset and a liability. Untreated, it degrades predictably. Treated with Vantage™, it remains stable, clean, and ready for the duration.”Vantage™ will be available for purchase directly through the company’s platform- for more information, visit https://www.fuelox.com/ About The Fuel OxThe Fuel Oxis an international corporation dedicated to providing fuel consumers with the most technologically advanced fuel treatments and lubricants on the market while helping them reduce their footprint on the environment with bio-based, eco-friendly and almost completely toxin-free products. Registered as Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) and based in Asbury, NJ, The Fuel Ox manufactures fuel additives and lubricants to help improve fuel efficiency, operating life and performance of industrial equipment while reducing maintenance costs, equipment downtime, emissions, and pollutants. Its flagship products are Fuel Oxwith Combustion Catalyst and Infinity Lube™.

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