Top Military Suicide Prevention Nonprofit Responds to President Trump’s Psychedelics Executive Order

Grey Team: “0 Lives Lost” Nonprofit Welcomes Trump’s Psychedelics Executive Order – Ready to Support Veterans Before and After Treatment

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grey Team, the nonprofit that has supported 1,200+ veterans with zero suicides, today welcomed President Trump’s Executive Order accelerating FDA review of breakthrough psychedelics, including ibogaine, for PTSD, TBI, depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation in veterans.While Grey Team does not offer medical therapies or prescriptions, its FDA-cleared, science-based wellness programs are uniquely positioned to help veterans optimize before treatment and successfully integrate afterward, critical steps to convert short-term breakthroughs into lasting healing and prevent relapse or isolation.“This Executive Order brings hope and new possibilities for our veterans. Grey Team will continue leading with proven, non-drug solutions that prepare warriors for treatment and help them integrate and sustain their healing long-term.”- Cary Reichbach, President & Founder, U.S. Army Veteran“Our advanced wellness and recovery technologies provide the ideal complementary support for veterans exploring psychedelic therapies. By optimizing the body and brain before and after treatment, we can help maximize lasting benefits and quality of life.”- Dr. Alan Bauman, MD, Medical Director“Psychedelic therapy gave me a powerful reset, but I had to travel to Mexico to receive that care. Without the additional support of Grey Team, the therapy wouldn’t have held. Their training, community, and cutting-edge recovery tools turned that experience into real, lasting change. My quality of life has improved dramatically thanks to Grey Team. Having access to this care here in the country I served will help many of my brothers and sisters.”Grey Team remains committed to ending veteran suicide through science-backed, non-pharmacological solutions at its Boca Raton headquarters.Media Contact:David Kirkland, CEO - Grey TeamPhone: (561) 203-3815Email: david@greyteam.orgCary Reichbach and Dr. Alan Bauman are available for interviews today and throughout the week.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.