Noria’s Machinery Lubrication I Course Now Offers MIBoC Certification Exams

Students can now validate their skills through an independent, ISO-accredited certification pathway following completion of Noria’s MLI training.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobius Institute is pleased to announce that Noria Corporation’s Machinery Lubrication I (MLI) Course has been approved to offer Mobius Institute Board of Certification (MIBoC) certification exams. This development expands opportunities for students to pursue internationally recognized certification as part of their professional training.

Through this collaboration, participants in the Machinery Lubrication I course will have the opportunity to sit for the MIBoC Field Lubricant Analysis certification exam, allowing them to validate their knowledge and skills through an independent, accredited certification body. The Mobius Institute Board of Certification is ISO/IEC 17024 accredited in accordance with ISO 18436-1 and operates in accordance with internationally recognized standards for personnel certification.

“This offering helps ensure that students clearly understand the structure between the training and certification,” said Bennett Fitch, President of Mobius Institute and Noria Corporation, “By providing access to MIBoC exams after completing the Machinery Lubrication I course, we are strengthening the pathway to independently validated certification.”

The addition of the MIBoC exam to the Machinery Lubrication I training provides a clear pathway for students who wish to enhance their professional qualifications while completing their training. Students will receive the same high-quality instruction from Noria while gaining the opportunity to demonstrate competency through a standardized certification examination process.

Both organizations are committed to supporting professionals in maintenance, reliability, and asset management by providing training and certification opportunities that align with global industry standards.

For more information about Machinery Lubrication training, visit: https://www.noria.com/training/certifications/machinery-lubrication-i/

About Noria Corporation

Noria Corporation is a global leader in lubrication management and oil analysis services, dedicated to empowering maintenance professionals and reliability engineers to achieve world-class reliability standards. Noria’s team of domain experts is unmatched in the field of tribology, lubrication, and oil analysis. Its training programs, educational resources, and consulting services are available in more than 40 countries and ten different languages. Noria is headquartered in Tulsa, OK, with a subsidiary in León, Mexico. Learn more at https://www.noria.com.

About Mobius Institute

Mobius Institute™ is a worldwide provider of reliability improvement, condition monitoring, and precision maintenance education to industrial plant managers, reliability engineers, and condition monitoring specialists, allowing plants to be successful in implementing reliability improvement and condition monitoring programs. We deliver training via public, in-plant, and online education programs. Our key advantage is our unique training style that uses innovative 3D animations and software simulations, making complex topics easier to understand. More than 70,000 industrial professionals from 180 countries have been classroom-trained since 2005, and thousands more through Distance Learning programs. Mobius Institute Board of Certification is an ISO/IEC 17024 and ISO 18436-1 accredited certification body that provides globally recognized certification to reliability professionals, vibration analysts, ultrasound analysts, and thermal imaging specialists. Additionally, Mobius Institute is the parent company of MOBIUS CONNECT; the online community and knowledge-sharing network designed to provide free continuing education opportunities to engineers across the globe. MOBIUS CONNECT includes CBM CONNECT and RELIABILITY CONNECT (English and Spanish), COMMUNITY CONNECT, and the MOBIUS CONNECT LIVE learning conferences. Mobius Institute has offices in the United States and Australia, plus 120+ training centers in 60 countries. Learn more about training opportunities with Mobius Institute here: https://www.mobiusinstitute.com

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