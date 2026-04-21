Laurie Rider, Recognized by Influential Women, Bridges Real Estate and Broadcasting with Faith and Purpose

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas-based Realtor and Radio Personality Inspires Through Homeownership Guidance, Christian Broadcasting, and Community ConnectionLaurie Rider is a dedicated Realtor with United Real Estate and a dynamic on-air personality at The Light Radio in Dallas, Texas. With a career spanning more than two decades, Laurie has built a strong reputation for her passion for serving others—whether helping clients find their dream homes, guiding them through life transitions, or connecting with listeners through uplifting music and engaging radio programming. She combines expertise, empathy, and energy to make every interaction meaningful in both real estate and broadcasting.Laurie’s broadcasting journey began with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television from Liberty University, which laid the foundation for her extensive career in media. She went on to spend 20 years at 94.9 KLTY Radio, where she became a familiar and trusted voice in Christian broadcasting. In 2025, Laurie returned to the airwaves at The Light Radio, a streaming Christian music station serving the Dallas/Fort Worth area and beyond, where she hosts weekday afternoon drive programming from 3–7 p.m. Her shows are centered on inspiration, encouragement, and community connection, reflecting her belief in the power of media to uplift and unite audiences.In addition to her radio career, Laurie has an extensive background in television and entertainment. She served as a video jockey (VJ) for the Christian music television network Z Music Television, hosting the primetime program Z Tunes. Her media experience also includes work across multiple major radio markets, including Tampa and Orlando, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; and Lynchburg, Virginia—where she began her broadcasting career—and Dallas, Texas, where she is currently based. Laurie has also worked as a commercial model and actress, further showcasing her versatility and creative talent across multiple platforms.Alongside her media work, Laurie has built a successful real estate career beginning in 2006. Over the past 20 years, she has helped buyers and sellers achieve their goals under The Michael Group Brokerage before joining United Real Estate. Known for her professionalism, market knowledge, and client-first approach, Laurie is deeply committed to ensuring a positive and seamless experience for every client she serves. Her dedication to excellence earned her recognition in Marquis Who’s Who in 2024, as well as continued acknowledgment as a trusted professional in her field.Laurie also brings a creative edge to her real estate practice as a Certified Interior Designer, allowing her to assist clients not only in purchasing homes but also in envisioning their full design potential. Her passion for interior design enhances the client experience by helping homeowners see possibilities that align with lifestyle and aesthetic goals.She attributes her success to passion and dedication. Laurie’s journey began at age 18, inspired by her love for entertainment and her dream of working in Christian radio—a dream that, through faith and perseverance, became a reality. Along the way, she discovered a strong passion for real estate, allowing her to build a dual career centered on service, creativity, and connection. Today, she finds fulfillment in helping clients secure homes that reflect their dreams while also guiding audiences through encouraging and faith-centered media experiences.The best career advice Laurie has ever received is to pray, trust God, and let Him lead the way, as she courageously pursues her dreams. She shares that keeping faith at the center of her journey has guided her decisions and opened doors she never imagined possible.Laurie encourages young women entering the industry to pray, believe, and pursue their dreams with confidence. She emphasizes that with dedication, hard work, and faith, they can build the life they envision. Her own accomplishments reflect this mindset, including recognition as a Top Producer in 2024 and being named a Best Real Estate Agent by Dallas’ signature lifestyle publication, D Magazine, in both 2024 and 2025.When reflecting on the challenges and opportunities in her field, Laurie points to the balance of multiple passions and careers. Over the past two decades, she has successfully navigated both entertainment broadcasting and real estate. While managing these industries requires discipline, adaptability, and strong time management, she believes it has also created unique opportunities for growth, connection, and meaningful impact across diverse communities.The values most important to Laurie in both her personal and professional life are faith, integrity, and compassion. As a God-fearing woman, she strives to reflect God’s love in everything she does—whether guiding clients, collaborating with colleagues, or supporting her community.Outside of her professional work, Laurie remains active in her community and takes pride in supporting the creative and personal pursuits of her family—her daughter Kaylee, who is involved in theater and the arts; Kaylee’s husband, Rhett, a pastor; and her son, Elijah, who owns his own auto repair shop. She brings the same dedication, enthusiasm, and passion to her personal life that she demonstrates in her professional career, continuing to inspire those around her through faith, service, and authenticity.Learn More about Laurie Rider:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/laurie-rider Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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