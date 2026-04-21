Irina Lust Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irina Lust, founder of Irina Lust Law PLLC and immigration attorney, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how honesty, transparency, and a truth-first legal approach build trust and drive sustainable legal outcomes.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women rewriting success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, it explores resilience, impact, and leadership. Learn more on their website In her episode, Lust explores how truth-first legal strategy, transparent communication, and integrity in immigration law build trust and drive outcomes. She also highlights how legal status can empower women, alongside insights on education, opportunity, and adapting to AI-driven visibility in modern practice.Irina Lust’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/irina-lust63883707

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