Dr. Dayan Goodenowe Raises Urgent Concerns About Impact of Saskatchewan Bill 55

Scope of Bill 55 for Health, Wellness, and Small Business Communities Questioned

MOOSEJAW, CANADA, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuroscientist and healthcare innovator Dr. Dayan Goodenowe has formally submitted a letter to Saskatchewan officials outlining significant concerns regarding Bill 55, an Act to amend The Medical Professions Act, 1981 and The Regulated Health Professions Act. According to public reporting, Bill 55 is expected to advance through the Legislature and become law before the end of the current legislative session.

Dr. Goodenowe is calling for immediate public awareness and clarification regarding how Bill 55 affects not only licensed practitioners, but also a broad range of individuals and businesses operating in the health, and wellness sectors.

“Public safety matters,” said Dr. Goodenowe. “Protecting individuals from those who falsely represent themselves as physicians and perform medical procedures on patients is legitimate and necessary. However, personal rights and freedoms also matter. Informed individuals have the right to non-medical health and wellness services without undue restrictions from the government. Likewise, wellness-focused businesses have the right to offer non-medical wellness products and services within defined guidelines. It's the responsibility of the Government to provide clarity as to what is or is not “practicing medicine”.

According to the Medical Professions Act, the definition of “practicing medicine” is very broad and includes treating “by any means or method” “any human disease, pain, injury, disability or physical condition”. The existing definition of ‘practicing medicine’ is broad enough to create uncertainty about whether services many people would ordinarily view as non-medical, such as a fitness trainer, could nevertheless be drawn into the scope of the Act.

Professional regulatory bodies such as the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) oversee licensed members who voluntarily agree to operate under certain rules or risk losing their license or face fines. Individuals outside those bodies remain subject to Canada’s Criminal Code and established legal protections, including due process. Bill 55 gives the CPSS investigative and prosecutorial powers over any person in Saskatchewan it suspects of “practicing medicine” under the broad definition described above. The expanded investigative and enforcement mechanisms granted to the CPSS includes the ability to seek court orders, compel records, and pursue penalties related to what the CPSS determines to be the unauthorized or suspected unauthorized practice of medicine.

According to Dr. Goodenowe, the combination of these expanded powers with an already broad definition of “practicing medicine” creates business and consumer uncertainty around where legitimate health education, wellness services, and non-clinical support activities begin and end.

For many in Saskatchewan, this is not an abstract policy issue.

“This affects real people—small business owners, practitioners, and individuals seeking access to alternative or complementary health support,” Dr. Goodenowe said. “Clarity matters, because uncertainty can have a chilling effect on innovation, entrepreneurship, and access to services.”

Dr. Goodenowe also raised questions about the proposed expansion of enforcement authority beyond traditional legal channels.

“The current system already provides mechanisms for investigation and enforcement through established legal processes,” he said. “Ensuring those safeguards remain intact is critical to maintaining public trust.”

In his letter to officials, Dr. Goodenowe outlines several proposed considerations, including:

Clarifying the definition of “practicing medicine” to distinguish clinical medical care from general wellness activities

Maintaining enforcement within established legal & judicial frameworks

Providing clear guidance for non-physician professionals and community-based programs

Ensuring that regulatory authority is applied consistently, transparently, and with appropriate oversight

His Moose Jaw-based initiatives include privately funded programs that provide education and support services to residents at no cost, as well as broader efforts focused on community-based health.

“People deserve both protection and access,” he said. “We can—and should—achieve both. The goal is not to weaken oversight, but to ensure that it is precise, fair, and clearly defined.” Dr. Goodenowe has offered to work collaboratively with government officials to provide input and support practical implementation.

To read Dr. Goodenowe’s full letter to the Minister of Health click here: https://drgoodenowe.com/response-bill-55/

About Dr. Dayan Goodenowe

Dr. Goodenowe is not a medical doctor. He's a PhD neuroscientist, synthetic organic chemist, biochemist, inventor, industrialist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and healthcare innovator. He has built an integrated portfolio of research, technology, manufacturing, consumer product, and service companies. In addition, Dr. Goodenowe provides education and training to health practitioners.on the biochemical mechanisms of health and disease and restorative health protocols and technologies.

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