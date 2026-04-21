Christina Ivette Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christina Ivette, asset protection & legacy creation specialist, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how strategic systems and long-term thinking shape approaches to safeguarding wealth and building generational legacy structures.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Ivette explores asset protection strategies and legacy creation frameworks, breaking down how structured planning and financial systems can support long-term wealth preservation and generational impact.Christina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/christina-ivette63861833

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