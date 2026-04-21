Inez Evans Benson, Recognized by Influential Women, Leads Innovation in U.S. Public Transportation

GIDDINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Transit Executive Advances Mobility Solutions Through Strategic Leadership, Financial Stewardship, and Workforce DevelopmentInez Evans Benson is a nationally recognized transportation leader and innovator dedicated to enhancing mobility across the United States. With more than 25 years of experience leading complex transit organizations, she has held C-level executive roles managing annual budgets exceeding $365 million. Inez is known for her strategic vision, collaborative leadership style, and ability to empower teams to reach their full potential while maintaining fiscal responsibility and operational excellence.She holds a Master of Business Administration from Western International University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Throughout her distinguished career, Inez has served in executive leadership positions at major transit agencies, including IndyGo, VTA, and SORTA/Metro, as well as in consulting leadership with WSP in the U.S.Her expertise spans financial reporting, construction management, operations, and organizational leadership, with a proven track record of building strong partnerships with unions, government agencies, and private stakeholders. Through these collaborations, she has helped advance innovative transit initiatives and strengthen infrastructure systems that serve communities nationwide.In addition to her executive leadership, Inez is a dedicated mentor and advocate for the next generation of transit professionals. She actively supports scholarships and development programs aimed at cultivating diverse talent and expanding opportunities within the transportation industry.Inez attributes her success to her tremendous drive and natural problem-solving abilities. She thrives in fast-paced, complex environments and is known for transforming challenges into opportunities through strategic thinking and decisive leadership.Her contributions to the field have earned her multiple accolades, including several “Women of the Year” honors recognizing her impact on transportation and public service. She is currently authoring a book and continues to shape the future of public transportation through thought leadership and innovation.Among her forward-looking initiatives is her work on Trackless Rapid Transit (TRT), a transformative mobility solution designed to redefine urban and regional transportation systems across the country.Through her leadership, vision, and commitment to innovation, Inez Evans Benson continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the future of public transportation in the United States.Learn More about Inez Evans Benson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/inez-evansbenson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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