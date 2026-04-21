Mago Announces Headset Advisor as Premier Online Partner to Simplify Meeting Room Experiences

Headset Advisor and Mago Partnership Announcement

Mago names Headset Advisor as Premier Online Partner, enabling easy online purchasing of Mago licenses for modern meeting room experiences.

Mago is focused on removing friction from the meeting room experience, and this partnership makes it easier than ever for customers to get started quickly.” — Danny Hayasaka, Managing Director, Americas, Mago

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mago , a Meeting Room Experience Platform redefining how organizations meet, present, and collaborate, today announced Headset Advisor as its Premier Online Partner.This partnership provides organizations, especially small and mid-sized businesses, with a simple and accessible way to purchase Mago licenses online, enabling them to transform existing meeting spaces into flexible, platform-agnostic collaboration environments.Through Headset Advisor’s e-commerce platform, customers can quickly deploy Mago on compatible devices, including Android-based systems and Windows environments, without the complexity traditionally associated with meeting room technology.“Mago is focused on removing friction from the meeting room experience,” said Danny Hayasaka, Managing Director, Americas & SVP, Global Marketing at Mago. “Partnering with Headset Advisor allows us to meet customers where they are, providing a fast, simple path to purchase and deploy Mago without requiring a large-scale AV project.”Mago enables users to:🔹Join Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Webex meetings from the same room interface🔹Wirelessly share content without dongles, cables, or apps🔹Deliver a consistent user experience across rooms, regardless of hardware🔹Customize room backgrounds and enable digital signage when spaces are not in useAs the Premier Online Partner, Headset Advisor will focus on supporting:🔹Existing meeting room environments looking to expand platform flexibility🔹Neat and other compatible device users seeking simple license procurement🔹SMB customers who prefer a streamlined, self-service purchasing experience“We’re excited to partner with Mago to bring a new level of simplicity to meeting rooms,” said David Merritt, CEO. “Our customers are always looking for solutions that are easy to deploy and deliver immediate value, and Mago fits perfectly into that need.”This partnership reinforces Mago’s commitment to building a strong ecosystem of partners that make modern collaboration technology more accessible, scalable, and user-friendly.About MagoMago is a software-based Meeting Room Experience Platform that enables organizations to meet, present, and collaborate without friction. It allows users to join Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Webex from a single interface while delivering wireless content sharing and a consistent experience across any meeting room environment. https://mago.io/ About Headset AdvisorHeadset Advisor is a family-owned business based in Rancho Cordova, California, specializing in helping organizations select the right headsets and communication devices. Through expert, unbiased guidance and a brand-neutral approach, the company simplifies the buying process and ensures customers get solutions tailored to their specific needs. https://headsetadvisor.com/

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