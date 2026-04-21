Guidehealth Receives the DiMe Seal for RoseConnect™ Conversational AI Platform

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guidehealth, an AI-enabled healthcare services company focused on value-based care, today announced that its conversational AI care enablement platform, RoseConnect™, has received the DiMe Seal from the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), an independent nonprofit advancing the safe, effective, and equitable use of digital health technologies.

The DiMe Seal is awarded to digital health products that meet rigorous standards across clinical evidence, privacy and security, usability, and equity. The award serves as a trusted signal to health systems, payers, and patients that a platform is safe, reliable, and ready for scaled deployment in real-world care delivery.

RoseConnect is Guidehealth’s conversational AI platform designed to enable continuous, context-aware patient engagement across clinical and administrative workflows. Powered by Guidehealth’s proprietary clinical intelligence layer (STEM™), RoseConnect transforms fragmented data into real-time conversations, supporting care management, quality improvement, medication adherence, and utilization management at scale.

Healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to deliver better outcomes with constrained workforce capacity and growing complexity. While digital tools have proliferated, few are embedded directly into workflows in a way that drives measurable clinical and financial performance. As a result, health systems and payers are increasingly seeking solutions that combine advanced AI with operational execution and clinical integration.

“Healthcare needs more connected tools. It needs integrated, intelligent infrastructure that can operate inside clinical workflows and deliver outcomes at scale. RoseConnect was built for that purpose, combining AI with clinical context and human expertise to drive measurable impact.”, said Dr. Sanjay Doddamani, CEO of Guidehealth. “The DiMe Seal is an important validation of what we have been building at Guidehealth.”

Dr. Doddamani added, “We are also encouraged by the broader direction of federal policy. At the recent ViVE conference in Los Angeles, Amy Gleason, Strategic Advisor to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Acting Administrator of the U.S. DOGE Service, reinforced the opportunity for technology innovators to align with CMS pathways for certification and deployment. That alignment between policy, technology, and outcomes is critical to scaling meaningful change.”

Guidehealth was recently selected as part of the first cohort of organizations participating in the CMS Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions (ACCESS) Model, a national initiative that ties payment directly to clinical outcomes and enables technology companies to play a more integrated role in care delivery. This selection further reinforces Guidehealth’s position at the intersection of AI, operations, and outcome-based reimbursement.

“Achieving the DiMe Seal required deep coordination across our clinical, operational, and technology teams to demonstrate performance against rigorous standards for evidence, privacy & security, and usability,” said Michael Gleeson, Chief Growth and Technology Officer at Guidehealth. “This certification is a reflection of the disciplined work to build a truly enterprise-grade conversational AI platform. As one of the recognized pathways into the CMS ecosystem, it reinforces that what we are building is aligned with where the industry and federal programs are heading.”

RoseConnect’s achievement of the DiMe Seal reflects a strong commitment to building trusted, evidence-based digital health solutions. As the industry moves toward more AI-enabled care models, evaluations like the DiMe Seal play a critical role in helping health systems and payers identify partners that meet high standards for quality, safety, and real-world impact.

RoseConnect is part of Guidehealth’s broader AI-enabled platform, which integrates conversational AI, predictive analytics, and human clinical teams to support over 850,000 lives across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial populations. The platform is designed to reduce administrative burden, improve patient experience, and deliver measurable improvements in quality, cost, and access.

As healthcare continues to shift toward outcome-based models, the ability to combine trusted AI with operational execution will be essential. Evaluations such as the DiMe Seal provide an important framework for assessing which technologies are ready to meet that moment.

About Guidehealth

Guidehealth is dedicated to making great healthcare affordable for all. The company partners with health systems, payers, and employers to bring scale and predictable performance to value-based care across all lines of business. Led by physicians, Guidehealth augments existing primary care capacity using innovative AI-based protocols, remotely embedded human Healthguides™, and a meticulously designed framework to predict those patients most in need of support in and beyond the exam room. For more information, visit www.guidehealth.com



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