The Holding Company for VC Firm Cronus Capital is now Official: Montague Advisory Group Inc.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montague Advisory Group Inc. has officially launched as the holding company for Cronus Capital. Investment is limited to 99 SEC-authorized individuals. In only 10 months, Cronus Capital Management has achieved a valuation of $200,000+ and acquired a portfolio of 20+ proprietary brands.For founder Braheem Passe, this structure allows the business to scale beyond his personal brand and provide institutional stability for employees. A key to this early success was financial discipline; Passe avoided high overhead by refusing to pay a $7,500 monthly consulting fee that the firm could not yet afford. By prioritizing equity-based compensation and protecting the firm’s checking account, Passe has positioned the company as an entity with significant future liquidation value.

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