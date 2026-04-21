The Holding Company for VC Firm Cronus Capital is now Official: Montague Advisory Group Inc.
For founder Braheem Passe, this structure allows the business to scale beyond his personal brand and provide institutional stability for employees. A key to this early success was financial discipline; Passe avoided high overhead by refusing to pay a $7,500 monthly consulting fee that the firm could not yet afford. By prioritizing equity-based compensation and protecting the firm’s checking account, Passe has positioned the company as an entity with significant future liquidation value.
Braheem N Passe
Cronus Capital Management LLC
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Cronus Capital Venture Capital Opportunity
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