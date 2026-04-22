Coastal Heritage Bank Announces Retirement of Maria Vafiades

WEYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastal Heritage Bank announces the retirement of Maria Vafiades, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective April 1, 2026.Ms. Vafiades has been a steadfast and highly respected leader throughout her tenure, bringing exceptional financial expertise and a thoughtful, strategic approach to the Bank. Her ability to clearly communicate complex financial information and long-term financial planning has been invaluable to both the organization and its leadership.Throughout her distinguished career in community banking, Ms. Vafiades has made significant contributions to the banking community and to Coastal Heritage Bank. Her leadership, professionalism, and dedication have played an important role in the Bank’s continued success.Coastal Heritage Bank extends its sincere gratitude to Ms. Vafiades for her many contributions and wishes her and her husband, Jay, all the best as they begin this next chapter.About Coastal Heritage BankCoastal Heritage Bank is a mutually owned, multi-service financial institution with full-service banking offices in Weymouth, East Weymouth, South Weymouth, Marshfield, Scituate, Hanover, Quincy, Green Harbor, and Kingston. Visit www.coastalheritagebank.com for information. Member FDIC. Member DIF. Equal Housing Lender.

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