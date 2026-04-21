The Competitive Structure of the Payment Card Issuance Software Market: Leaders and Emerging Players

Payment Card Issuance Software Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Payment Card Issuance Software Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The payment card issuance software market is dominated by a mix of global fintech solution providers and specialized payment technology firms. Companies are focusing on advanced card personalization technologies, secure issuance platforms, real-time processing capabilities, and integration with digital banking ecosystems to strengthen market presence and ensure compliance with evolving security standards. Emphasis on data security, regulatory compliance, scalability, and seamless integration with payment networks remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving digital payments and financial services sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Payment Card Issuance Software Market?

• According to our research, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The company’s payment technology division, which is directly involved in the payment card issuance software market, provides end-to-end card management platforms, digital issuance solutions, fraud detection tools, and processing capabilities that support banks, fintech firms, and regulated financial ecosystems.

How Concentrated Is The Payment Card Issuance Software Market?

• The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 25% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s evolving digital payment ecosystem, stringent regulatory and compliance requirements, and the need for secure, scalable, and interoperable card issuance platforms, which create moderate barriers to consolidation while enabling both established providers and fintech innovators to compete. Leading vendors such as Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), Fiserv, Marqeta Inc., Stripe Inc., Entrust Corporation, Giesecke+Devrient (G+D PayTech), ACI Worldwide Inc., Worldline, Adyen, and Gemalto (Thales Group) maintain a competitive advantage through extensive global client networks, strong issuer-processor relationships, advanced API-driven platforms, and integrated fraud management and tokenization capabilities. At the same time, emerging fintech firms and regional solution providers contribute to increasing competition by offering flexible, cloud-based issuance solutions and faster deployment models. As digital payments adoption accelerates globally, strategic collaborations, platform innovation, and selective mergers and acquisitions are expected to gradually strengthen the position of key players while preserving opportunities for agile, technology-driven entrants across the evolving payment card issuance software market.

• Leading companies include:

o Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) (4%)

o Fiserv (4%)

o Marqeta Inc. (3%)

o Stripe Inc. (3%)

o Entrust Corporation (3%)

o Giesecke+Devrient (G+D PayTech) (3%)

o ACI Worldwide Inc. (2%)

o Worldline (2%)

o Adyen (1%)

o Gemalto (Thales Group) (1%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Marqeta, Inc., Stripe, Inc., Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC, Lithic, Inc., Highnote, Inc., Total System Services, LLC, Carta Worldwide, Brim Financial, Inswitch are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Airwallex, Entrust Corporation, SAP SE, Stripe Inc., KONA I Co., Ltd., Goldpac Group Limited, Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd., Hengbao Co., Ltd., Watchdata Technologies Pte Ltd, Zeta, M2P Fintech, CARD91, Girmiti Software, Infcurion, Inc., and Bankware Global are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Nium Pte. Ltd., Galileo Financial Technologies, Inc., Marqeta, Inc., Entrust Corporation, ACI Worldwide, Inc., and Stripe, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: IT Card Group, Verestro, Wallester, Paynetics AD, Asseco Central Europe, and Ukrainian Processing Center (UPC) are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Marqeta, Elo, Ualá, Clara, and Pomelo Fintech Services SAS are leading companies in this region.

• Middle East: NEO Pay Iraq, Paysky, CSCBank SAL, PayMint FinTech, Khazna, VaultsPay, Telda, and NymCard are leading companies in this region.

• Africa: Yoco, Cellulant Ltd., Kora Nsano Ltd., Flutterwave Inc., Onafriq, and Interswitch Group are leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Developing integrated spend management ecosystems is transforming the payment card issuance software market by enabling unified control over expenses, improving financial visibility, and streamlining end-to-end payment processes.

• Example: In October 2025, EnKash launched India’s first unified corporate card ecosystem to streamline business payments and spend management.

• Its unified dashboard, multi-card integration, real-time compliance controls, and AI-driven reconciliation capabilities enhance operational efficiency, strengthen financial governance, and optimize overall business spending management.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Accelerating Digital And Cloud-Driven Transformation In Payment Card Issuance Software

• Enhancing Customer Experience Through Advanced Card Management And Premium Offerings

• Driving Personalization And Engagement With Secure And Flexible Card Issuance Solutions

• Strengthening Payment Ecosystems With Real-Time Processing, Data Analytics And Cybersecurity



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