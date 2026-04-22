Hagerstown, MD Personal Injury Lawyer Recognized With Best of 2026 Award by BusinessRate

Attorney AJ Serafini Recognized by BusinessRate

HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serafini Law is excited to announce that Attorney A.J. Serafini has been recognized with the “Best of 2026” award by BusinessRate. This award evaluates momentum, reputation, and quality reviews to determine a business’s benchmark score, highlighting the value Serafini Law provides to clients.

Attorney Serafini brings more than a decade of experience in personal injury law, representing clients in cases ranging from auto accidents to medical malpractice. He approaches each matter with a tailored strategy designed to meet the specific facts and challenges involved, and that individualized approach has helped him recover millions for clients through both settlement negotiations and litigation. His record of results reflects his commitment to pursuing meaningful outcomes for injured individuals and families.

In addition to his successful case results, Attorney Serafini has remained consistently active in the legal community. He is a member of the Washington County Bar Association, the Maryland State Bar Association, the American Association for Justice, and other professional organizations.

About Serafini Law

At Serafini Law, we represent clients in personal injury and workers’ compensation claims from our local office in Hagerstown. We serve clients throughout Washington County, Frederick County, and the surrounding towns and cities.

To learn more or to set up a free consultation, visit https://www.lawserafini.com/ or call 240-744-1600.



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