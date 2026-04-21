Suite Home Celebrates WBE Recertification, Honoring 20 Years of Leadership and Commitment to Diversity

Suite Home, Woman-owned and WBENC-certified Jennifer Breen, Founder and President of Suite Home

Woman-owned and WBENC-certified, Suite Home continues to deliver trusted, high-quality corporate housing solutions nationwide.

We’ve built this company on relationships, trust, and a commitment to creating opportunities—both for our partners and the clients we serve.” — Jennifer Breen, Founder and President of Suite Home

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suite Home Corporate Housing, a leader in corporate and temporary housing solutions, proudly announces its renewed certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s leading non-profit organization dedicated to helping women-owned and small and medium businesses thrive.

This recertification comes at a meaningful time for Suite Home as the company celebrates its 20-year anniversary—marking two decades of growth, strong partnerships, and a commitment to delivering thoughtful, flexible housing solutions across the country.

WBENC certification is awarded to businesses that are at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by women. The rigorous certification process ensures that companies meet high standards of operational excellence, governance, and strategic leadership.

“Renewing our WBE certification as we celebrate 20 years is a proud moment for our team” said Jennifer Breen, Founder and President of Suite Home. “We’ve built this company on relationships, trust, and a commitment to creating opportunities—both for our partners and the clients we serve. This recognition reinforces the values that have guided us since day one.”

For two decades, Suite Home has partnered with corporate clients, relocation management companies, and individuals in transition to provide seamless housing solutions across the nation. Known for its responsive service model and expansive portfolio of fully furnished apartments, Suite Home continues to evolve alongside the needs of today’s mobile workforce.

The WBE recertification reinforces Suite Home’s role as a trusted partner for organizations prioritizing supplier diversity, while also highlighting its long-standing reputation for quality, flexibility, and care in the corporate housing industry.

About Suite Home

Established in 2005, Suite Home Corporate Housing provides luxury furnished corporate apartments with flexible leasing terms for business and project-related stays. Each residence is fully equipped with modern furnishings, luxury linens, and essential housewares to deliver a seamless temporary living experience.

A Certified Woman-Owned Business (WBE), Suite Home is a CCHP-certified member of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) and a three-time recipient of CHPA’s “Company of the Year” award (2024, 2022, 2017). The company has also earned recognition for “Best Philanthropic Program” and is consistently recognized by global mobility organizations for outstanding service performance.

Suite Home supports a wide range of housing needs, including corporate relocation, large group and project assignments, medical travel, entertainment production crews, intern programs, and government travel. Many team members hold professional industry designations, including Certified Corporate Housing Provider (CCHP), Certified Relocation Professional (CRP), and Global Mobility Specialist (GMS).

Headquartered in Chicago, Suite Home actively supports the mobility and corporate housing industries through leadership and involvement in organizations such as CHPA, the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), and the Worldwide Employee Relocation Council (WERC).

For more information, visit www.suitehome.com or contact (312) 638-0891 or info@suitehome.com.

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