AS COASTAL TOWNS BAN PRIVATE DOCKS, IGUANA YACHTS OFFERS A SMARTER ALTERNATIVE

Iguana yachts in front of an house in the Hamptons Family enjoying Iguana Yachts Iguana commuter in miami

Dock banned? No problem. Iguana Yachts' amphibious IMS system launches from any shoreline in under 60 seconds — no dock, no ramp, no permit needed.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AS COASTAL TOWNS BAN PRIVATE DOCKS, AMPHIBIOUS VESSEL TECHNOLOGY OFFERS AN INFRASTRUCTURE-FREE ALTERNATIVEIguana Yachts' patented IMS system enables direct shoreline access without docks, permits, or permanent coastal modification.A Growing Coastal RealityFrom Southampton, New York to Camden, Maine, a growing number of coastal municipalities have restricted or banned private dock construction on environmental and public-access grounds. In April 2026, the New York Post reported that Southampton's unanimous vote to ban docks along 14 miles of Peconic Bay shoreline reflected a broader regulatory shift — communities reasserting that coastal waters belong to everyone.For waterfront property owners, real estate developers, and resort operators, the question has become increasingly practical: how does one access the sea from a coastal property when dock construction is no longer permitted?An Infrastructure-Free Solution, Already DeployedIguana Yachts, a French-engineered amphibious vessel manufacturer, has addressed this challenge through its patented IMS (Iguana Mobility System) — a retractable hydraulic track system integrated directly into the hull. The technology allows the vessel to launch autonomously from any shoreline — sand, pebbles, or rock — in under 60 seconds, without requiring a dock, ramp, permit, or any fixed coastal infrastructure.The IMS system operates at up to 4.5 km/h on land and supports a payload capacity of up to four tonnes, including vessel, equipment, and passengers. All track components are constructed from marine-grade stainless steel, ensuring full resistance to saltwater corrosion.Waterfront property owners across the United States have adopted this approach, citing the vessel's operational simplicity and immediate accessibility. The Iguana 9-metre flagship, positioned in the ultra-premium segment, is currently in active production and deployed across six continents — serving superyachts, private islands, coastal hotels, and luxury resorts.A Reduced Environmental Footprint — By DesignThe environmental profile of Iguana's amphibious technology is structural, not incidental:Zero fixed infrastructure — no pilings, no concrete, no seabed disturbanceNo antifouling paint required — the hull exits the water completely when not in use, eliminating the need for toxic bottom coatingsElectric track option — the IMS system is available with electric propulsion for silent, zero-emission shore landingsNo permanent shoreline alteration — the vessel leaves no physical trace on the coastFor environmental regulators and coastal advocates, these characteristics position amphibious vessel technology not merely as a regulatory workaround, but as a structurally more responsible model for waterfront access.Industry ContextThe dock restriction trend is part of a wider regulatory evolution affecting coastal real estate markets across North America and Europe. Regions where 70 to 90 percent of waterfront properties lack pontoon infrastructure — including the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Mediterranean — represent the strongest addressable markets for infrastructure-free vessel technology."Where a dock is no longer possible, an Iguana is not a compromise — it is an improvement," said a company spokesperson.About Iguana YachtsIguana Yachts is the global reference in premium amphibious tender design. Founded in France and now operating under Cormoran since January 2026, the company designs and manufactures the world's only vessels combining high-performance maritime navigation with autonomous land mobility via retractable tracks. Deployed across six continents and supported by a global dealer network spanning North America, Europe, the Caribbean, and Asia, Iguana Yachts serves superyacht captains, luxury resort operators, coastal property developers, and UHNWI waterfront owners.Full product information and technical specifications are available at www.iguana-yachts.com Press Contactmedia@iguanayachts.com | +33 (0) 7 49 53 44 36

Iguana RIB in action

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