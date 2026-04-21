Harlingen City Commission Honors Sunny Glen Children’s Home, Declares April Child Abuse Prevention Month

Harlingen City Commissioners and Sunny Glen Children's Home staff gather Tuesday after the Commission issued a proclamation declaring April 2026 Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month.

HARLINGEN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Harlingen City Commission issued an official proclamation Tuesday recognizing Sunny Glen Children’s Home for its work protecting abused, neglected, and at-risk children across South Texas, and declaring April 2026 Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month.Founded in 1936 and now in its 90th year of service, Sunny Glen has served more than 25,000 children and families through a range of programs including foster care, counseling, supervised independent living, and services for refugee children. The organization works alongside local law enforcement, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, and community partners to strengthen child protections across the region and conducts ongoing education to help residents identify and report signs of abuse and neglect.Joseph Albury, Fund Development Officer at Sunny Glen, accepted the proclamation before the full Commission and spoke to the urgency of the issue.“Every year in the state of Texas, over 57,000 children are victims of child abuse, most of those coming from neglect. Unfortunately, approximately 100 die in this state every year as victims of child abuse. We’re asking the community to wear blue on Thursdays to raise awareness and help the children in need.”— Joseph Albury, Fund Development Officer, Sunny Glen Children’s HomeBlue is the official color of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Sunny Glen staff attended Tuesday’s meeting in blue and are encouraging all Harlingen residents to do the same every Thursday throughout April.About Sunny Glen Children’s HomeSunny Glen Children’s Home is a South Texas nonprofit dedicated to providing safe, nurturing care for abused, neglected, and at-risk children in the Rio Grande Valley. Since 1936, the organization has offered residential care, therapeutic services, and support programs designed to promote healing and restore hope for children and young adults. For more information, visit www.sunnyglen.org

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