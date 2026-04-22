Coastal Heritage Bank Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

Coastal Heritage Bank announces three promotions from within the Bank

These promotions reflect the strength of our senior leadership team and our continued commitment to supporting the Bank’s growth and long-term success.” — Robert W. Terravecchia, Chairman/CEO of Coastal Heritage Bank

WEYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastal Heritage Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of Jamar Green, Mark A. D’Onofrio, and Scott Ambroceo, effective April 1, 2026.Jamar Green has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. In his expanded role, Mr. Green will continue to lead the Bank’s Compliance, CRA, and Fair Lending functions, while assuming broader responsibility for enterprise-wide risk management. This includes oversight of regulatory risk, third-party risk management, and continued collaboration with Finance on the Bank’s internal audit program. Since joining Coastal Heritage Bank in 2020, Mr. Green has demonstrated strong leadership, sound judgment, and a deep understanding of the regulatory environment.Mark A. D’Onofrio has been promoted to Chief Lending Officer. Previously serving as Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending, Mr. D’Onofrio will now oversee all lending functions across the Bank. His extensive experience and leadership have been instrumental in supporting the Bank’s continued growth and lending excellence.Scott Ambroceo has been appointed Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer & Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Ambroceo previously served as Chief Financial Officer at legacy Weymouth Bank/Equitable Bank prior to the 2019 merger. In his expanded role, he will continue to oversee his current operational responsibilities while assuming leadership of the Bank’s financial functions.About Coastal Heritage BankCoastal Heritage Bank is a mutually owned, multi-service financial institution with full-service banking offices in Weymouth, East Weymouth, South Weymouth, Marshfield, Scituate, Hanover, Quincy, Green Harbor, and Kingston. Visit www.coastalheritagebank.com for information. Member FDIC. Member DIF. Equal Housing Lender.

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