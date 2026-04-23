ATTORNEY TODD A. WILSON EARNS 2026 SUPER LAWYERS DISTINCTION FOR ESTATE PLANNING AND PROBATE LAW

TAW Law Texas | Austin Estate Planning & Probate Law Firm Austin Attorney Todd A. Wilson Attorney Todd A. Wilson Named 2026 Super Lawyer

THIS PROFESSIONAL DISTINCTION HIGHLIGHTS EXCELLENCE IN ESTATE PLANNING AND PROBATE

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Todd A. Wilson , an estate planning and probate attorney in Austin , has once again been recognized as a Super Lawyers. His inclusion on the 2026 Super Lawyers List marks the second consecutive year of receiving this distinction, reflecting continued excellence, peer recognition, and professional achievement in the Texas legal community.2026 SUPER LAWYERS RECOGNITIONSuper Lawyers, a national rating service operated by Internet Brands, identifies outstanding attorneys across more than 70 practice areas. Each year, attorneys selected for inclusion have demonstrated notable professional accomplishment and earned strong recognition from peers within their field.The selection process is highly competitive and includes:>> Peer nominations or identification through the Super Lawyers research process>> Independent research evaluating professional results, experience, honors, and community contributions>> Peer review by leading attorneys within the same practice areasOnly a small percentage of attorneys in each state are designated as Super Lawyers annually, making this a meaningful professional distinction and a useful reference point for individuals seeking experienced legal counsel.The annual Super Lawyers list is published in Super Lawyers Magazine, regional publications, and online directories.2026 SUPER LAWYERS HONOR REFLECTS COMMITMENT TO CLIENTS, LEGAL PRACTICETodd A. Wilson’s 2nd consecutive year of Super Lawyers recognition speaks to a sustained focus on delivering practical, well-structured legal solutions in estate planning and probate matters.As the founder and head attorney at TAW Law Texas, Todd A. Wilson centers his practice on helping individuals and families establish clear, legally sound plans that protect assets, reduce uncertainty, and support efficient estate administration under Texas law.He regularly advises clients facing complex planning considerations, including blended family dynamics, business ownership interests, privacy concerns, and estate tax exposure. His approach emphasizes clarity, efficiency, and thoughtful structuring of legal strategies aligned with each client’s long-term objectives.LEGAL FOCUS AND PRACTICE AREASMr. Wilson’s practice is focused on estate planning and probate matters, including:>> Wills, trusts, and comprehensive estate planning strategies>> Flat-fee uncontested probate services that cover court costs>> Probate litigation and contested estate proceedings>> Estate planning strategies for blended families, business owners, and high-net-worth individuals>> Estate tax planning considerations>> Real Estate Privacy Trusts (REPTs) and related planning structuresThrough this work, Mr. Wilson and his team help clients implement structured legal frameworks designed to provide clarity, preserve privacy, and facilitate efficient wealth transfer across generations.ABOUT TAW LAW TEXASTAW Law Texas is an Austin-based law firm offering estate planning, probate, and related legal services. The firm assists clients with wills, trusts, probate administration, business formation, and other planning structures designed to protect assets, legacies, and long-term clarity for families and individuals.TAW Law Texas works with clients across Austin and the state of Texas to implement estate strategies that reflect individual priorities while addressing legal, financial, and administrative considerations. To find out more or speak with an Austin attorney at TAW Law Texas, visit our website and schedule a free, no-obligation consultation.

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