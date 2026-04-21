Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market: Major Companies Reshaping Competition Through Innovation

Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive carbon fiber composites parts market is characterized by the presence of established automotive OEMs, advanced material manufacturers, and specialized composite technology providers, alongside emerging players focusing on lightweighting innovations. Companies are prioritizing the development of high-strength, lightweight carbon fiber components, cost-efficient manufacturing processes such as resin transfer molding and automated fiber placement, and enhanced recyclability solutions to improve sustainability and scalability. Additionally, strategic collaborations with automotive manufacturers, investments in large-scale production capabilities, and the integration of carbon fiber parts into electric and high-performance vehicles are strengthening competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on emerging opportunities, optimize supply chain strategies, and establish long-term growth in the evolving automotive carbon fiber composites parts market.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market?

• According to our research, Toray Industries Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The Carbon Fiber Composites division of the company is extensively involved in the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market and provides high-performance carbon fibers, prepregs, and composite materials used in structural and semi-structural automotive components. It also offers advanced material solutions to support lightweight vehicle design, improved fuel efficiency, and enhanced mechanical performance across electric and high-performance vehicles.

How Concentrated Is The Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 9% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s high material costs, complex manufacturing processes, and the need for specialized engineering capabilities, which limit large-scale consolidation while allowing niche composite manufacturers to compete effectively. Leading vendors such as Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, SGL Carbon, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.), Solvay SA, Plasan Carbon Composites Inc., Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Xining Co. Ltd., Dow (DowAksa), Mubea Carbo Tech maintain competitive advantage through strong expertise in carbon fiber production, vertically integrated supply chains, advanced composite processing technologies, and long-term partnerships with automotive OEMs. At the same time, numerous regional and specialized composite manufacturers contribute to competitive intensity, driving innovation in cost-effective production methods, lightweight structural applications, and scalable manufacturing solutions. As demand for lightweight and high-performance materials increases, particularly with the growth of electric vehicles, strategic collaborations, capacity expansions, and selective mergers and acquisitions are expected to gradually strengthen the position of major players while sustaining innovation across the evolving automotive carbon fiber composites parts market.

• Leading companies include:

o Toray Industries Inc. (3%)

o Hexcel Corporation (2%)

o Teijin Limited (2%)

o SGL Carbon (0.4%)

o Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.) (0.4%)

o Solvay SA (0.4%)

o Plasan Carbon Composites Inc. (0.4%)

o Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Xining Co. Ltd. (0.3%)

o Dow (DowAksa) (0.2%)

o Mubea Carbo Tech (0.2%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Composite Resources Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Cobra Advanced Composites Co. Ltd., HITCO Carbon Composites Inc., Rock West Composites Inc., Zoltek Companies Inc., Continental Structural Plastics Inc., PlastiComp Inc., Fiberforge Corporation, Albany Engineered Composites Inc. and Magna International Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Faurecia, Toray Industries, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites (MCCFC), SGL Carbon, Plasan Carbon Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, Cobra Advanced Composites Co. Ltd, Action Composites, Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Xining Co. Ltd, Gigante Technologies, Cytec Industries, Rock West Composites, Zoltek Corporation, Gurit, Solvay, Magna International, Toray Advanced Composites, Albany Engineered Composites, Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd, Weihai Guangwei Composites, Taekwang Industrial, Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation, HS Hyosung Corporation, Hyundai Motor Group, Supreem Carbon, Jiangsu Changhai Composite Material Co., Ltd., Sinofiber, Tianniao Company, Shenzhen Xinbo Composites Co., Ltd., Hankuk Carbon Co., Ltd. and DACC Carbon Co., Ltd are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: SGL Carbon, Toray Industries, Solvay, Teijin Limited, Voith Composites, ElringKlinger AG, Röchling SE & Co. KG, Bucci Composites, Gurit Holding AG and KS Composites Limited are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, SGL Carbon, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Solvay SA, Dow (DowAksa), Mubea Carbo Tech, Magna International Inc., Gurit Holding AG and Faurecia SE (FORVIA) are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, SGL Carbon, Solvay, Hexcel Corporation and Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber & Composites are leading companies in this region.

• Middle East: HB Composites, Comparts, Toray Industries, Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited and Hexcel Corporation are the leading companies in this region.

• Africa: Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (MCG), SGL Carbon, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Solvay SA and Magna International Inc. are the leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Expansion of carbon fiber composite structural and body components is transforming the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market by enabling vehicle lightweighting, improving strength-to-weight performance, and supporting electric vehicle efficiency and range.

• Example: In April 2024, Hyundai Motor Group partnered with Toray Industries to develop advanced carbon fiber–reinforced polymers for next-generation electric vehicles, focusing on lightweight battery and motor components to enhance performance, safety, and energy efficiency.

• These innovations help automotive manufacturers reduce vehicle weight, improve crash performance, extend EV driving range, and accelerate the adoption of high-performance composite materials in modern vehicle architectures.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing Carbon Fiber Composite Integration For Vehicle Lightweighting And Enhanced EV Efficiency

• Expanding Adoption Of Recycled Carbon Fiber Composites For Cost Reduction And Circular Manufacturing

• Developing Bio-Based Prepregs To Improve Sustainability And Reduce Environmental Impact

• Forming Strategic Collaborations And Investing In Advanced Manufacturing Technologies To Scale Production

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