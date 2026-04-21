Bioprocess Automation Market Dynamics: Competitive Shifts Among Global Industry Players

Bioprocess Automation Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Bioprocess Automation Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bioprocess automation market is dominated by a mix of global life sciences technology providers, bioprocess equipment manufacturers, and specialized automation and digital solution companies. Companies are focusing on advanced process analytical technologies, integrated automation platforms, single-use system compatibility, and data-driven biomanufacturing solutions to strengthen market presence and expand adoption across biopharmaceutical production facilities. Understanding the competitive landscape is critical for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological collaborations and long-term strategic positioning within the rapidly evolving bioprocess automation market.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Bioprocess Automation Market?

• According to our research, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The bioproduction and life sciences solutions division of the company is actively involved in the bioprocess automation market and provides a wide range of automated bioprocessing equipment, analytical instruments and digital solutions for upstream and downstream applications. It also offers integrated platforms that support real-time monitoring, process optimization and scalable biologics manufacturing.

How Concentrated Is The Bioprocess Automation Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s complex process requirements, high capital intensity and the need for stringent regulatory compliance, which create barriers to large-scale consolidation while still enabling specialized solution providers to compete. Leading vendors such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation (Cytiva), Sartorius AG, Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Electric Co., and Waters Corporation maintain competitive advantage through strong product portfolios, global manufacturing capabilities, integrated automation solutions and deep relationships with biopharmaceutical companies. At the same time, numerous small and mid-sized automation and software providers contribute to increasing competition, driving innovation in smart bioprocessing, real-time analytics and flexible manufacturing systems. As adoption of automated and digital biomanufacturing accelerates globally, strategic partnerships, technology integrations and selective mergers and acquisitions are expected to strengthen the position of major players while sustaining opportunities for specialized and high-performance solutions across the evolving bioprocess automation market.

• Leading companies include:

o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (3%)

o Danaher Corporation (Cytiva) (2%)

o Sartorius AG (2%)

o Lonza Group AG (2%)

o Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma) (2%)

o F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (2%)

o Siemens AG (2%)

o Rockwell Automation Inc. (2%)

o Emerson Electric Co. (2%)

o Waters Corporation (1%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: ILS Automation LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Merck KGaA, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Curi Bio, Inc., Repligen Corporation, Flotek Industries Inc, Automated Control Concepts Inc, Flownamics Analytical Instruments Inc, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, WuXi Biologics, Syntegon, Molecular Devices, Nirrin Technologies, New Wave Biotech, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer, Pall Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Sartorius and ATS Life Sciences are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: WuXi Biologics, Sino-Biocan (Shanghai) Biotech Ltd., Körber AG, Bailun Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Shanghai Baoxing Bio-Engineering Equipment (BXBIO), MIKEBIO (Jiangsu Mike Biotechnology), Jichen Bio, Nanjing BioWill Biological Engineering, Thermo Fisher Scientific, TIANGEN Biotech (TEasy lab automation), Marubishi Bioengineering Co. Ltd., BIOTEC Co., Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, ABB Robotics, Merck Group, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Micro Digital Co., BioSystemENG Co. Ltd., Biostream Co. Ltd. and Sartorius are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Syntegon, Sartorius, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf SE, Solaris Biotech and BIONET are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Infors AG, DISTek Integration, SyVento Biotech, Sartorius AG and Adapta Robotics are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Thermo Fisher Scientific and Amgen are leading companies in this region.

• Middle East: Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, PerkinElmer, Pall Corporation, Bruker Corporation and Sartorius are the leading companies in this region.

• Africa: Pharmaconex, Eppendorf, Anasia Process Automation, INTECH Process Automation Nigeria LTD and Sartorius are the leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Strategic integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in bioprocess control is transforming bioprocess automation market by enabling predictive modelling, real-time optimization and adaptive process control across upstream and downstream operations.

• Example: In July 2025, CPI (The Centre for Process Innovation), in collaboration with the BALANCE program (Bioreactor Automation for Learning and Adaptive Networked Control of Experiments), integrated AI-driven digital twins, real-time biosensing via Nicoya, and automation platforms via Labman to develop an advanced AI-optimized bioreactor control system for biologics manufacturing.

• These innovations help improve yield consistency, reduce batch failures and enhance process efficiency while maintaining regulatory compliance.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• AI-Enabled Biosensing Driving Precision In Real-Time Bioprocess Monitoring

• Intelligent Cell Processing Enhancing Quality And Manufacturing Consistency

• Advanced Analytics And Digital Twins Optimizing Bioprocess Development

• Distributed Control Systems Scaling And Streamlining Bioprocess Operations



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