Lauren Michele to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lauren Michele, founder of La La Photography, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how systems, mindset, customer experience, and a commitment to freedom have shaped her approach to building and scaling a business.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Michele explores how building a business around customer experience rather than creative preference can transform outcomes, and breaks down the importance of systems, delegation, and clarity in creating scalable success. She also discusses shifting from working in the business to building a business, reframing failure and rejection as growth tools, and developing a mindset that supports long-term freedom, balance, and opportunity creation for others through franchising and team development.Lauren’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/lauren-michele63865613

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