Crescendo arrives in Europe with $100M momentum to establish new AI-native CX category

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Backed by General Catalyst, Crescendo co-founders bring experience from global leadership roles at Zendesk, Genesys, Five9 and Alorica

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crescendo , the only AI-Native customer experience solution built to run CX as one unified system, today announced its expansion into the UK and Europe. This marks the arrival of a new AI customer experience category in one of the world’s largest and most underserved markets.The company’s expansion comes at a time when organisations are under increasing pressure to modernise customer experience, deploy AI responsibly, and drive sustainable growth. Crescendo addresses these challenges by integrating AI and existing CX operations into a single intelligent system that continuously learns and improves. It is already delivering results for global brands based in the UK and is gaining traction with Europe’s next generation of consumer brands, including Dr. Martens, Funky Pigeon, Mention Me, RealVNC and Sweet Bee Organics.Headquartered in San Francisco, Crescendo’s growth to date underscores the momentum behind this AI-native platform. The company has reached more than $100 million in annual recurring revenue in under two years, and has expanded its global footprint through acquisition, enabling delivery across six continents. In the UK, the company has been serving customers and building a team of CX experts who support clients across time zones as part of the company’s 24/7 global delivery model.London’s position as the world’s top-ranked city for talent and technology businesses made it a natural anchor for Crescendo’s European expansion. Crescendo co-founder and CEO Matt Price also has deep roots in the UK. Raised here, he built his career scaling Zendesk’s European operations and continues to invest in the UK startup ecosystem.Matt Price commented on the news: “Customer experience sits at the centre of a global market worth hundreds of billions, yet it has remained largely untouched by modern software innovation. While AI was expected to transform the sector, many organisations have instead layered AI onto fragmented systems, slowing deployment and ultimately weakening customer outcomes.”Europe’s strong regulatory focus on quality, trust and accountability increases the need for consistent, transparent and high-performing CX solutions. It also raises the bar for AI deployment, requiring clear evidence of sustained, measurable performance over time.“Organisations across Europe are facing a perfect storm of complexity, from fragmented systems to multi-market operations and rising expectations around trust and accountability,” Price continued. “The region’s heavy reliance on legacy customer experience models, combined with the complexity of operating across multiple languages and markets, creates significant challenges for fragmented systems. A unified, AI-native approach is not just advantageous, but necessary.”Theo Blackwell MBE, Chief Digital Officer for London said: “London is where the world’s most ambitious AI companies come to find talent, access customers, and scale globally – and Crescendo is a compelling example of that. This is precisely the kind of high-impact innovation that London and the UK are here to back. We’re delighted to welcome them and look forward to seeing the impact they will have across the city.”One system, smarter CXCrescendo's model enables European organisations to deliver consistent, high-quality support while unlocking new growth opportunities.A key differentiator is Crescendo’s outcome-based pricing model, which aligns incentives directly with customer success. Rather than charging for seats or hours, the company prices based on measurable business outcomes. Crescendo also introduced its Total Outcome Guarantee in October 2025, reinforcing its commitment to performance and accountability.Nathan Hooper, Head of CX at Stewart Golf said: "When you're named one of the UK's fastest growing businesses, the pressure to maintain quality at scale becomes very real. Our customers are passionate and discerning -- they expect every interaction to reflect the same attention to detail that goes into our products. Crescendo combines AI with genuine CX expertise in a way that keeps the human element front and centre, exactly what we need as we grow our presence globally."Crescendo’s co-founders will be hosting a UK launch event at Hoxton Holborn London on Thursday 23rd April, bringing together key influencers in the AI and CX space following Crescendo Live London ENDAbout CrescendoCrescendo is the only AI-Native Customer Experience solution built to run CX as one unified system. By combining autonomous AI with embedded CX expertise, performance continues to improve after launch. Founded in San Francisco in 2023, Crescendo powers 500+ AI deployments worldwide across retail, financial services, healthcare, technology, and consumer services.For more information, visit crescendo.ai.

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