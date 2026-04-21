Who Competes Where in the Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market? Mapping Industry Rivalry

Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The smart life sciences manufacturing market is dominated by a mix of global pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and advanced manufacturing technology providers. Companies are focusing on digitalization, automation, real-time data analytics, and integration of smart manufacturing systems to enhance production efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve product quality. Emphasis on continuous manufacturing, adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, and scalable production platforms remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market?

• According to our research, Siemens AG led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The company’s digital industries and smart infrastructure divisions, which are directly involved in the smart life sciences manufacturing market, provide advanced automation systems, industrial software, digital twin technologies, and integrated data analytics solutions that support efficient pharmaceutical production, biotechnology processes, and highly regulated manufacturing environments.

How Concentrated Is The Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 18% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s complex manufacturing requirements, high capital investments, stringent regulatory compliance standards, and the need for advanced digital integration, which limit large-scale consolidation while enabling specialized solution providers to compete effectively. Leading vendors such as Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., SAP SE, Dassault Systemes SE, International Business Machines Corporation, and GE Digital (now part of GE Vernova) maintain competitive advantage through strong industrial automation portfolios, integrated digital manufacturing platforms, advanced analytics capabilities, and extensive global service networks. At the same time, numerous niche technology providers and system integrators intensify competition by offering customized solutions, flexible deployment models, and innovation-driven manufacturing technologies. As adoption of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 solutions accelerates across the life sciences sector, strategic collaborations, digital ecosystem expansion, and selective mergers and acquisitions are expected to strengthen the position of leading players while sustaining innovation and competitive diversity across the smart life sciences manufacturing market.

• Leading companies include:

o Siemens AG (2%)

o ABB Ltd. (2%)

o Schneider Electric SE (2%)

o Rockwell Automation Inc. (2%)

o Honeywell International Inc. (2%)

o Emerson Electric Co. (2%)

o SAP SE (2%)

o Dassault Systemes SE (2%)

o International Business Machines Corporation (2%)

o GE Digital (now part of GE Vernova) (2%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent, Inc., AGC Biologics, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Biogen Inc., OmniaBio Inc., BIOVECTRA Inc., Biodextris Inc., AbCellera Biologics Inc., Aspect Biosystems are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Nukon Pty Ltd, TilliT Pty Ltd, Infodot Pty Ltd, CSL Limited, KPMG China, WuXi Biologics, WuXi AppTec, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Innovent Biologics, OMRON Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bio Farma, Kalbe Farma, Dexa Medica, Indofarma, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Cellares Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Celonis SE, Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd., Celltrion, SK Bioscience, Lotte Biologics are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, and Boehringer Ingelheim are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Emerson Electric Co. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Bosch Rexroth, and Cognizant are leading companies in this region.

• Middle East: Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation, and Cognizant Technology Solutions are leading companies in this region.

• Africa: Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Advancements in physical AI platforms for biomanufacturing are transforming the smart life sciences manufacturing market by enabling autonomous decision-making, real-time process optimization, and seamless integration between digital models and physical production systems.

• Example: In March 2026, Bota Biosciences launched SAION AI, a full-stack physical AI platform for biomanufacturing that integrates cognition, orchestration, and execution layers to connect scientific reasoning with real-world laboratory operations.

• Its ability to leverage biofoundry data, large language models, and multi-agent workflows to directly control lab hardware creates a self-optimizing closed-loop system, enhancing production efficiency, accelerating biological discovery, and positioning it as a next-generation solution for autonomous biomanufacturing.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing Next-Generation MES Platforms To Enable Scalable, Compliant, And Digital Life Sciences Manufacturing

• Accelerating AI-Driven Cloud-Native Platforms For Automated, Flexible, And Compliant Production Workflows

• Enhancing Lifecycle Management Through AI-Enabled Validation And Process Optimization Platforms

• Driving Autonomous Manufacturing Through AI, Real-Time Analytics, And Intelligent Production Systems



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