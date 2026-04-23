Real Numbers Launches Mackey, the Conversational AI-Powered Planning Assistant, to Enhance its Strategies Platform

With Automatic Sensitivity Analysis and Executive Analytics, Mackey Turbocharges Contact Center Planning and Optimization

By eliminating errors, reducing overstaffing, and ensuring consistent service levels, Mackey customers quickly lower costs and improve service levels, resulting in an immediate return on investment.” — Ric Kosiba, Founder and Managing Partner of Real Numbers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Numbers, the AI-powered data-driven solutions provider specializing in contact center budget planning and staff optimization, announced today the release of its new strategic agentic AI assistant, Mackey. With a conversational AI interface, Mackey significantly enhances the Strategies platform, combining ease of use, flexibility, and improved functionality for every stage of the planning process.

With real-time data and custom-built simulations, the Strategies platform yields an unprecedented 5% accuracy, compared to typical solutions and spreadsheets, which rely on Erlang’s 15-30% range. Now with Mackey, in minutes, users can:

*Build accurate, tailored strategies directly from voice prompts

*Develop risk and sensitivity analyses automatically

*Evaluate multiple scenarios

*Generate key executive-level analytics built not just with BI tools and history, but with up-to-date, forward-looking models and complex simulations of the operation

“Mackey is designed to enhance and elevate the work of analysts by handling the variability, complexity, and unique demands of a contact center network,” said Ric Kosiba, Founder and Managing Partner of Real Numbers. “Through its conversational interface, users can effortlessly explore competing scenarios, build new staff plans, and evaluate operational tradeoffs with the accuracy that Strategies is known for.”

Analysts using Mackey and the Strategies platform can also:

*Forecast every driver of a capacity plan, including volumes, AHT, attrition, shrinkage, and wage rates

*Simulate weekly performance with validated accuracy on service levels, ASAs, occupancy, abandons, concurrency, and outbound contacts

*Optimize staffing and budgets in minutes, not days

*Run complex “what-ifs,” evaluating service goals, marketing events, and M&A scenarios

*Quantify risk across shrink, volume, handle time, and staffing assumptions

*Make decisions faster with custom-built simulations tailored to a contact center’s specific needs

Mackey is designed to enhance the work of analysts by handling plan development – when asked to – allowing teams to focus on big-picture operational decision-making. “We developed Strategies with Mackey to be the easiest, most accurate solution available on the market today,” noted Kosiba. “By eliminating errors, reducing overstaffing, and ensuring consistent service levels, Mackey customers quickly lower costs and improve service levels, resulting in an immediate return on investment.”

For more information about how Mackey and the Strategies platform can help contact centers improve efficiency, reduce costs, and unlock new opportunities through smarter analytics, visit realnumbers.com.

About Real Numbers

Real Numbers is the AI-powered data-driven solutions provider specializing in contact center planning and optimization. By leveraging advanced forecasting and custom simulation modeling, Real Numbers empowers organizations to make smarter staffing and budgeting decisions, streamline operational efficiency, and drive down costs. Learn more about Real Numbers at realnumbers.com.

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