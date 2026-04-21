Smart Bathroom Market Analysis: Key Companies and Their Competitive Playbooks

Smart Bathroom Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Smart Bathroom Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The smart bathroom market is dominated by a mix of global sanitary ware manufacturers and technology-driven solution providers. Companies are focusing on smart sensor integration, water-saving technologies, advanced hygiene features, and connected IoT-enabled bathroom systems to enhance user convenience and sustainability. Emphasis on product innovation, energy efficiency, premium design, and compliance with environmental standards remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving smart home and building automation ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Smart Bathroom Market?

• According to our research, Kohler Co. led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of smart bathroom solutions, including intelligent toilets, touchless faucets, digital shower systems, and connected bathroom fixtures that enhance user convenience, water efficiency, and hygiene across residential and commercial applications.

How Concentrated Is The Smart Bathroom Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 25% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the presence of numerous global and regional manufacturers offering diverse product portfolios, varying levels of technological integration, and strong competition across price segments. Leading companies such as Kohler Co., TOTO Ltd., LIXIL Corporation, Roca Sanitario S.A., Geberit AG, Duravit AG, Villeroy & Boch AG, MASCO Corporation, Moen Incorporated, and Huida Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd. maintain competitive positioning through continuous product innovation, smart technology integration, brand strength, and extensive distribution networks. At the same time, several regional and emerging players intensify competition by offering cost-effective and customized solutions tailored to local markets. Increasing consumer demand for connected, water-efficient, and hygienic bathroom solutions, along with advancements in IoT-enabled fixtures, is expected to drive further innovation, while strategic collaborations and product differentiation will remain key to sustaining competitive advantage in the evolving smart bathroom market.

• Leading companies include:

o Kohler Co. (3%)

o TOTO Ltd. (3%)

o LIXIL Corporation (3%)

o Roca Sanitario S.A. (3%)

o Geberit AG (2%)

o Duravit AG (2%)

o Villeroy & Boch AG (2%)

o MASCO Corporation (2%)

o Moen Incorporated (2%)

o Huida Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd. (2%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Smart Bathroom Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6109&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Kohler Co., TOTO Ltd., Moen Incorporated, Delta Faucet Company, LIXIL Corporation, Roca Sanitario S.A., Duravit AG, Villeroy & Boch AG, Hansgrohe SE, and Grohe AG are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: TOTO Ltd., Kohler Co., LIXIL Corporation, Roca Sanitario S.A., Duravit AG, Villeroy & Boch AG, Panasonic Corporation, Rinnai Corporation, Coway Co., Ltd., Anssem Co., Ltd., Daelim Industrial Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Geberit AG, Villeroy & Boch AG, Duravit AG, Roca Sanitario S.A., TOTO Ltd., LIXIL Group Corporation, Kohler Co. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Villeroy & Boch AG, Duravit AG, Vidima (Ideal Standard Group), Teka, Laufen, and Cersanit are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Geberit AG, Villeroy & Boch AG, Duravit AG, Roca Sanitario S.A., LIXIL Group Corporation, TOTO Ltd., and Kohler Co. are leading companies in this region.

• Middle East: Roca Sanitario S.A., LIXIL Group Corporation, Geberit AG, Villeroy & Boch AG, Duravit AG, TOTO Ltd., and Kohler Co. are leading companies in this region.

• Africa: Kohler Co., TOTO Ltd., LIXIL Corporation, Roca Sanitario S.A., Duravit AG, Moen Incorporated, and American Standard Brands are leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Introducing advanced smart bidet toilets with integrated automation and hygiene technologies is transforming the smart bathroom market by enhancing user comfort, improving personal hygiene, and enabling connected, intelligent bathroom experiences across residential and commercial settings.

• Example: In March 2026, VitrA launched the V Care 3 smart toilet collection, featuring IoT-enabled hygiene functions, personalized washing and drying settings, UV-C cleaning, automatic seat operations, and mobile app control.

• Its focus on connected features, personalized user experience, and integration of smart home technologies strengthens product innovation, accelerates adoption in hospitality and residential sectors, and supports long-term growth of the smart bathroom ecosystem.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing Smart Toilet Innovation Through Integrated Hygiene, Automation, And Personalized Comfort Technologies

• Expanding Multifunctional Shower Systems With Integrated Wellness And Advanced Cleansing Features

• Strengthening Smart Bidet Toilet Offerings With Enhanced Hygiene Technologies And User-Centric Design

• Transforming Bathrooms Into AI-Enabled Health Monitoring And Preventive Wellness Ecosystems



Access The Detailed Smart Bathroom Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-bathroom-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.