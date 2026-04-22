Midas Celebrates 70th Anniversary with Launch of 'Midas is the Best'

Midas Storefront

New Campaign Features William Zabka From “Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai’

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midas, one of the world’s largest automotive service providers, announced the launch of “Midas is the Best,” a fully integrated, year-long brand campaign starring William Zabka. The campaign launches at the brand’s yearly convention in Savannah, GA. on the 70th Anniversary of Midas, celebrating 70 years of being the best.Best known for his role in “The Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai,” Zabka brings a powerful mix of nostalgia, confidence, and edge, embodying a modern Midas master technician: precise, disciplined, and quietly badass, using controlled, almost ninja-like skill to demonstrate the craftsmanship and guarantees that set Midas apart.“Midas has been in business for 70 years and this year we’re celebrating the evolution of our brand,” notes Lenny Valentino Jr., COO and president of Midas. “‘Midas is the Best” reflects our commitment to proving we provide the best customer experience in the industry evidenced by the craftsmanship and guarantees that set our brand apart.”“Midas is the Best” Campaign Showcases Brand Evolution and Service LeadershipThe campaign reinforces the customer-centric approach Midas takes with auto repair, emphasizing The Midas Golden Guarantee™ which provides a limited lifetime warranty on select parts including brake pads, shoes, shocks, struts, and mufflers, for as long as you own your vehicle. It also includes a free tire care program covering rotations, rebalancing, and hazard repairs, backed nationwide at all Midas locations 70th Anniversary Convention Celebrates Franchise Success and Future GrowthThe 2026 IMDA convention marked a milestone moment for Midas, celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Midas brand. The event brought together 300+ franchisees representing more than 700 Midas rooftops, along with key team members, 50+ exhibitors and 70+ Midas representatives. Over three days, attendees connected with industry leaders, explored new solutions, and gained insights to drive performance and long-term growth as the brand looks ahead to its next 70 years.Programming included executive remarks, general sessions focused on brand vision and growth, franchisee-led breakouts, a Tradeshow, a “Party on the Patio,” featuring a live performance by Slater Nalley, and a special awards dinner recognizing top performers across the system.The 2026 winners included:• ASE Technician of the Year: Jeremy Jones• Red Seal Technician of the Year: Frank Perry• Franchisees of the Year: This award honors both single- and multi-unit franchise owners, who are ranked based on their store performance on the following five criteria/KPI’s: customer count, tire sales, total sales, total sales growth and total five-star Google reviews. The multi-unit franchise award winners were Jacob Sharp & Chris Flynn, and the single-unit franchise award winner was Anil Kumar.• Mark Smith Community Involvement Award: This award recognizes a franchise owner who strives to give back to the communities in the markets that they do business. This year’s winner was Jason Weatherford.• Midas Hall of Fame: This prestigious award recognizes Midas franchisees with 20 or more years of service, who demonstrate dedication, passion for their work, and a commitment to positively impacting fellow franchisees and the Midas system through their service on the IMDA Board of Directors, Franchise Advisory Council (FAC) or a committee. This year's winners were Hugh Boeset and Ron Genuario.• Nate Sherman Honorary Achievement: This award honors current and former Midas corporate support team members for their longstanding support. This year’s winner was Mark Glore.“Celebrating 70 years of Midas is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when strong partnerships and a shared vision come together,” said Jeff Genuaro, IMDA President and Midas Franchise Owner. “The IMDA strengthens our franchise network, and the new marketing campaign reinforces Midas’s leadership in car care while setting the stage for even greater innovation and growth in the years ahead.”###About Midas:Midas is one of the world's largest providers of automotive services, offering brakes, maintenance, tires, exhaust, steering, and suspension at nearly 2,100 franchised and licensed locations in 20 countries, with about 1,200 in the United States and Canada. Midas believes in "No B.S."—putting customer service and community first and proudly standing behind their Golden Guarantees, encompassing the Limited Lifetime Tire Guarantee™, Limited Lifetime Parts Guarantee™, and the Closer Look Vehicle Check™, ensuring transparency and lasting value.

William Zabka is the New Face of Midas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.