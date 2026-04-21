GLETI and NALD Launch National Partnership to Strengthen Leadership and Workplace Culture

Dr. Andrew Campbell of GLETI and Scott Doggett of NALD announce a national partnership to strengthen workplace culture and leadership across the U.S.

New collaboration expands access to people-first leadership programs, combining research, emotional intelligence, and real-world application.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Leadership Education and Training Institute (GLETI) and the National Academy of Leadership Development (NALD) today announced a national partnership to expand access to people-centered leadership programs for organizations across the United States.

The collaboration brings together two mission-aligned organizations committed to strengthening workplace culture through servant leadership, emotional intelligence, and practical, real-world application. Formalized through a signed Letter of Intent, the partnership aims to equip leaders with the tools needed to build healthier, more effective, and more human-centered workplaces.

Dr. Andrew Campbell, Director of GLETI, said, “This partnership allows us to extend leadership education and training into real-world environments where leaders can not only learn, but also practice navigating organizational conflict, applying emotional intelligence, and strengthening their organizations.”

“Leadership is ultimately about how we see and serve people,” added Scott Doggett, Founder and Chief Servant Leader of NALD. “By combining our experiential workshops with GLETI’s research-based frameworks, we can equip leaders with tools that build trust, strengthen culture, and drive results.”

Through the partnership, GLETI and NALD will:

• Deliver co-branded leadership workshops that integrate research and real-world application

• Expand national conference presence and leadership outreach

• Develop a network of trained facilitators to scale impact

• Co-create leadership resources and tools that leverage artificial intelligence

• Collaborate on grant-funded initiatives to broaden access to leadership education and development

The partnership responds to growing workplace challenges, including employee disengagement, post-pandemic culture shifts, multigenerational workforce dynamics, and rising stress and uncertainty related to artificial intelligence (AI) and rapid technological change. By focusing on people-first leadership, GLETI and NALD aim to help leaders create psychologically safe, resilient workplaces where teamwork, innovation, and performance can flourish.

Together, the two organizations expect to reach thousands of leaders annually across the public and private sectors through workshops, conferences, and leadership resources.

About the Global Leadership Education and Training Institute (GLETI)

GLETI develops emerging leaders into high-performing organizational and strategic leaders with the capacity to resolve organizational discourse through emotional intelligence principles, in creating psychologically safe environments where innovation flourishes.

www.globalleadersolutions.com

About the National Academy of Leadership Development (NALD)

NALD equips leaders to build people-first cultures where individuals, teams, and organizations flourish through workshops, coaching tools, and a national faculty network.

www.NationalALD.com

Media Contacts

Dr. Andrew Campbell

Director

Global Leadership Education and Training Institute

drandrew@globalleadersolutions.com

Scott Doggett

Founder & Chief Servant Leader

National Academy of Leadership Development

scott@nationalald.com

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